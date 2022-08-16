Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock's money: With annual audit, internal investigation unfinished, how did copy of donation check become public?
GILFORD — As stories about the resignation of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management and growing demands for commissioner resignations hit national news, on July 27, Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) released a photocopy of a 2020 check from Gunstock to the political committee of Gov. Chris Sununu. Sylvia also issued a statement calling the donation “clearly improper and possible violative of the law.”
laconiadailysun.com
Prosecution rests in Sapry trial
LACONIA — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry. The conclusion of the prosecution's case came Thursday after four days of testimony in Belknap Superior Court. Since Monday, the jury heard 15 witnesses who testified about Sapry’s actions around the time that Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, was killed on April 19, 2019, the results of the autopsy on the victim’s body, analysis of evidence related to the crime, as well as Sapry's recorded confession.
laconiadailysun.com
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Paws in the Pool, Polar Caves, Concord Arts, N.H. Jazz
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song from Tuesday, August 16 through...
WMTW
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery
Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
laconiadailysun.com
Richard C. Warbin, 61
PLYMOUTH — Richard Charles Warbin, 61, of Plymouth, died suddenly on August 14, 2022 at his home. Richard, known as "Rick” “Wob’” was born in Worcester, MA, on February 11, 1961, the son of Richard E. Warbin and Isabella F. (Ramig) Sheridan.
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
laconiadailysun.com
Conway Village Fire District dissolution meeting on Thursday
CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village fire station starting at 5 p.m. Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
laconiadailysun.com
Girls Inc. of NH get their hands dirty at Lakes Region Community College
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College hosted Girls Inc. of Manchester in their Automotive facility on July 29. Girls from ages 11 to 16 visited stations throughout the shop to engage in interactive tutorials on changing tires, wiper blades, headlight bulbs, and checking tire tread. LRCC’s state-of-the-art auto facilities fit in perfectly for the group’s summer theme of “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.”
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford landscaper nets two LandOpt Awards
GILFORD — Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States. "We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we...
NHPR
A Canterbury church offering a hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But the pastor says his time in town is running out
The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten years, I had...
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
laconiadailysun.com
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Sapry
LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
laconiadailysun.com
Keys for college: Benefit concert at Lakeport Opera House will support scholarships for students entering trade school
LACONIA — The names “Granite Foundation” and “Jimmy Keys” might not be well-known in the Lakes Region, but that’s likely to change soon, in part because of an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Lakeport Opera House. That’s the night when pianist, entertainer and...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Trial ends for Maine man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man who attended the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wrapped up Friday. Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, faces 11 criminal charges in connection with the insurrection, and six of those charges are felonies. Among the charges, Fitzsimons is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.
