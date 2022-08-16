ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gunstock's money: With annual audit, internal investigation unfinished, how did copy of donation check become public?

GILFORD — As stories about the resignation of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management and growing demands for commissioner resignations hit national news, on July 27, Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) released a photocopy of a 2020 check from Gunstock to the political committee of Gov. Chris Sununu. Sylvia also issued a statement calling the donation “clearly improper and possible violative of the law.”
Prosecution rests in Sapry trial

LACONIA — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry. The conclusion of the prosecution's case came Thursday after four days of testimony in Belknap Superior Court. Since Monday, the jury heard 15 witnesses who testified about Sapry’s actions around the time that Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, was killed on April 19, 2019, the results of the autopsy on the victim’s body, analysis of evidence related to the crime, as well as Sapry's recorded confession.
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill

SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation

MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
Richard C. Warbin, 61

PLYMOUTH — Richard Charles Warbin, 61, of Plymouth, died suddenly on August 14, 2022 at his home. Richard, known as "Rick” “Wob’” was born in Worcester, MA, on February 11, 1961, the son of Richard E. Warbin and Isabella F. (Ramig) Sheridan.
Conway Village Fire District dissolution meeting on Thursday

CONWAY — Conway Village Fire District commissioners will host a meeting today about dissolving the district. The meeting will take place at the Conway Village fire station starting at 5 p.m. Conway Village provides fire/rescue and water/sewer to its residents and manages Pequawket Park.
Girls Inc. of NH get their hands dirty at Lakes Region Community College

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College hosted Girls Inc. of Manchester in their Automotive facility on July 29. Girls from ages 11 to 16 visited stations throughout the shop to engage in interactive tutorials on changing tires, wiper blades, headlight bulbs, and checking tire tread. LRCC’s state-of-the-art auto facilities fit in perfectly for the group’s summer theme of “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.”
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
Gilford landscaper nets two LandOpt Awards

GILFORD — Jeremy Clark of Belknap Landscape was honored as Project Manager of the Year by the LandOpt network of landscape contractors. Clark outpaced dozens of potential candidates representing LandOpt firms spanning the United States. "We've been lucky to have Jeremy at Belknap for over 20 years, and we...
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Sapry

LACONIA — A judge on Friday denied a motion by attorneys for Hassan Sapry to dismiss murder and other charges against their client. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence of the alleged crimes during the four days of testimony in the trial which began on Monday. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, though there is the likelihood that it will call other witnesses after the defense completes presenting its case.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
