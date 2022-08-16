ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open in Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18 th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005006/en/ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)
Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare

Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road

Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
Eat Inside Of A Jungle In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the quintessential hub for all things luxury hotels and casinos. They set the standard for hospitality in the nation being one of the top in providing exceptional service. The Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is no exception to being one of the most extravagant hotel and...
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
Las Vegas teacher awarded newest 'Grand Hero' at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas English teacher Nicole Thomas was awarded the latest "Grand Hero" title at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Her husband nominated her for this award due to her six years of dedication towards her teaching credentials. Thomas prepares her classroom for success and recently supported her students during an AP exam with a care package of candies and motivational stickers.
15 Best Waterfalls in Las Vegas (Natural & Man-Made Attractions)

Las Vegas, Nevada is home to casinos, extravagant shows, wild creatures, and music. This city that never sleeps is not where one typically goes in search of waterfalls. If you do go to Las Vegas and want to catch a glimpse of a waterfall there are numerous natural and man-made sights to see. Red Rock Canyon is a very popular recreation area just outside of Las Vegas. Here you will see several waterfalls that flow in the desert, at least part of the year. This area can be a welcome retreat after a night of exploring the strip.
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides Gamble

Las Vegas has so much going on, but it’s definitely known best for its party and gambling scene. What you might not realize is that there are actually so many really neat things to see and do in Vegas that don’t require you to gamble or party if that’s not your thing.
Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps

It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
