Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast GuardAnita DurairajBoston, MA
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. Naves
Related
westfordcat.org
Westford Historical Society to host Equality Day fundraiser
WESTFORD — The Westford Historical Society will be hosting the Wild Women of Westford, an Evening of Storytelling and Wine Pairing on Friday August 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. This fundraiser will be held at the Westford Museum, 2 Boston Rd, Westford MA. Every woman has a story to...
Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival to be Held at Pine Banks Park
Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival will be held at Pine Banks Park on Saturday, August 27th from 12 Noon to 4 PM with a rain date of Sunday August 28th. Fairy Houses are structures for fairies and nature’s other friends (hobbits, elves, gnomes and trolls) to visit. The whimsical event is being organized by Ward 5 Councillor Barbara Murphy in conjunction with the Adelaide Breed Bayrd Foundation, Pine Banks Park, and the Malden Public Library. All are invited to either pre-build a house or make one in the Builder’s Workshop on the day of the event. Pre-built houses will be entered into the Fairy House Walk contest. Residents are invited to participate, get creative at the arts and crafts table, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the day at Pine Banks Park, a beautiful natural habitat located in Malden. For more information, please contact Councillor Barbara Murphy at murphyforward5@yahoo.com.
Time Out Global
Pasta, Ferraris and lots of fun are on the menu at this restaurant outside of Boston.
Concorso Italiano is this Sunday, August 21 at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH. This annual free car show features over 250 exotic cars each year and is an all-around fun day for the whole family. Join Tuscan Village on Sunday, August 21 from 10-2pm to see some exciting cars from...
westfordcat.org
Discussions on Indigenous People’s Day: Wednesday Whiteboard
WESTFORD — Here’s the Aug. 17 edition of the Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. Nabnasset Lake is scheduled to be treated for nuisance aquatic vegetation. Officials urge residents to avoid using the water for irrigation, drinking, cooking or recreation until Friday, Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Tops in Medford, MA Dec 11, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale password everyone has been waiting for is here! For a short time you can buy your tickets before they go on sale!. Don’t miss this great chance to personally see The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show in Medford, MA. The...
Indoor Pool and Sauna in Wilton, NH, Home Feels Like Hotel Living
Do you remember the show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" back in the 1980's?. It was a TV show highlighting how the "upper crust" lived, and invited you to enter their world through a tour of the grandiose estates owned by wealthy folks. Fast forward over 35 years, and...
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston’s Legoland Closing Down for Epic Updates
Lego-loving kids on the SouthCoast will be bummed to learn the Discovery Center in Somerville is closing its doors Sept. 6. But don't panic, the closure is temporary and the reason is absolutely epic. It seems our local Legoland Discovery Center is undergoing a $12 million renovation that will make...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, most desired, most beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21st. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
clarku.edu
‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’
About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weirs.com
So, What’s New At The Farm?
PHOTO: Happy, healthy and waiting for a forever home at Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester. The rescue farm has seen a plethora of kittens lately but adoptions are keeping up with the numbers. Covid has put a damper on the spay and neuter surgeries. Live & Live Live...
Boston Globe
Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.5 million, a Henry B. Hoover-designed house in Gloucester
Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is this week’s luxury home pick – a 1960s estate with ocean views and lots of charm. The property at 27 Folly Point Road, listed for $3,495,000 on Aug. 9, offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The property measures 4,851 square feet on 0.94 of an acre. Karen Bernier of Churchill Properties has the listing.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
worcestermag.com
Harvey: Decades later, Zonkaraz love leads to friendship
The '70s are remembered for history-making and regrettable reasons, not the least of which was the Dorothy Hamill haircut, which I wrongly felt was a good choice for me. Watergate flooded the headlines (Pun intended, though it has been diluted by our current state of affairs, pun repeated.) Bad fashion ruled the day. I lived in “farmer jeans” or overalls, and Earth shoes billed as good for your feet and posture, though I think my lower back still suffers from walking in those leather tie-ons that resembled loaves of bread. And walk I did — when I wasn’t hitchhiking.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Seeking A Night Custodial Worker For Middle School
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the Middle School:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $898.48/wk. Location: Middle School. Location subject to change. Hours: 2:30PM to 10:30PM. School Vacation Hours...
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
Comments / 0