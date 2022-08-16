ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

westfordcat.org

Westford Historical Society to host Equality Day fundraiser

WESTFORD — The Westford Historical Society will be hosting the Wild Women of Westford, an Evening of Storytelling and Wine Pairing on Friday August 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. This fundraiser will be held at the Westford Museum, 2 Boston Rd, Westford MA. Every woman has a story to...
WESTFORD, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival to be Held at Pine Banks Park

Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival will be held at Pine Banks Park on Saturday, August 27th from 12 Noon to 4 PM with a rain date of Sunday August 28th. Fairy Houses are structures for fairies and nature’s other friends (hobbits, elves, gnomes and trolls) to visit. The whimsical event is being organized by Ward 5 Councillor Barbara Murphy in conjunction with the Adelaide Breed Bayrd Foundation, Pine Banks Park, and the Malden Public Library. All are invited to either pre-build a house or make one in the Builder’s Workshop on the day of the event. Pre-built houses will be entered into the Fairy House Walk contest. Residents are invited to participate, get creative at the arts and crafts table, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the day at Pine Banks Park, a beautiful natural habitat located in Malden. For more information, please contact Councillor Barbara Murphy at murphyforward5@yahoo.com.
MALDEN, MA
westfordcat.org

Discussions on Indigenous People’s Day: Wednesday Whiteboard

WESTFORD — Here’s the Aug. 17 edition of the Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. Nabnasset Lake is scheduled to be treated for nuisance aquatic vegetation. Officials urge residents to avoid using the water for irrigation, drinking, cooking or recreation until Friday, Aug. 19.
WESTFORD, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH

Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
FUN 107

Boston’s Legoland Closing Down for Epic Updates

Lego-loving kids on the SouthCoast will be bummed to learn the Discovery Center in Somerville is closing its doors Sept. 6. But don't panic, the closure is temporary and the reason is absolutely epic. It seems our local Legoland Discovery Center is undergoing a $12 million renovation that will make...
BOSTON, MA
clarku.edu

‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’

About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
WORCESTER, MA
weirs.com

So, What’s New At The Farm?

PHOTO: Happy, healthy and waiting for a forever home at Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester. The rescue farm has seen a plethora of kittens lately but adoptions are keeping up with the numbers. Covid has put a damper on the spay and neuter surgeries. Live & Live Live...
CHICHESTER, NH
Boston Globe

Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.5 million, a Henry B. Hoover-designed house in Gloucester

Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is this week’s luxury home pick – a 1960s estate with ocean views and lots of charm. The property at 27 Folly Point Road, listed for $3,495,000 on Aug. 9, offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The property measures 4,851 square feet on 0.94 of an acre. Karen Bernier of Churchill Properties has the listing.
GLOUCESTER, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Harvey: Decades later, Zonkaraz love leads to friendship

The '70s are remembered for history-making and regrettable reasons, not the least of which was the Dorothy Hamill haircut, which I wrongly felt was a good choice for me. Watergate flooded the headlines (Pun intended, though it has been diluted by our current state of affairs, pun repeated.) Bad fashion ruled the day. I lived in “farmer jeans” or overalls, and Earth shoes billed as good for your feet and posture, though I think my lower back still suffers from walking in those leather tie-ons that resembled loaves of bread. And walk I did — when I wasn’t hitchhiking.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Seeking A Night Custodial Worker For Middle School

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the Middle School:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $898.48/wk. Location: Middle School. Location subject to change. Hours: 2:30PM to 10:30PM. School Vacation Hours...
WILMINGTON, MA
Eater

Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston

Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
BOSTON, MA

