The USC Trojans were a joke in 2021. Clay Helton managed to keep his job during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season but his inability to ever grow as a coach resulted in his dismissal after just two games in '21. Donte Williams took over as an interim coach, but he proved he had absolutely no idea what he was doing as a head coach, and USC suffered accordingly. But it was absolutely all worth it because the end of the suffering came when USC formally announced it had poached Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, along with several of the best Sooner players.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO