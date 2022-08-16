Read full article on original website
Related
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Clovis Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. We’ll have live updates including frequent video posts from the game tonight so come back this evening to check in on the game! There are no legit livestreams available.
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Set to Hit the Gridiron
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A new season of football is on the horizon at Crescenta Valley, Glendale and Hoover high schools. All three programs will have the benefit this year of full offseason programs for the first time in three years due to the pandemic, ramping up expectations for an exciting 2022 season.
AthlonSports.com
USC Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
The USC Trojans were a joke in 2021. Clay Helton managed to keep his job during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season but his inability to ever grow as a coach resulted in his dismissal after just two games in '21. Donte Williams took over as an interim coach, but he proved he had absolutely no idea what he was doing as a head coach, and USC suffered accordingly. But it was absolutely all worth it because the end of the suffering came when USC formally announced it had poached Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, along with several of the best Sooner players.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Memorial Hospital Brings Soccer Clinic to Youth
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Memorial Hospital recently hosted a free youth soccer clinic in partnership with LA Galaxy. Pictured are Glendale Police Department officer Varooj Karibyan, Cerritos Elementary School Principal Diana Hernandez, CEO/President Jill Welton of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and GPD officer Daniel Estrada.
RELATED PEOPLE
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: USC stays hot with OL Alani Noa commitment, latest Malachi Nelson chatter
The Composite Two-Star Recruits are back for one of their longest episodes to date, kicking off with a Cold Open discussion about USC's latest 2023 commitment: three-star Grant Union (Calif.) offensive lineman Alani Noa. Noa is the fifth USC commitment the Trojans have added over the last month, holding it as the No. 13 class in the nation.
Football: Six Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits Named to Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has just announced its inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame, which features 100 players and 13 coaches from across California.
Los Angeles, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The La Salle High School football team will have a game with Brentwood School on August 17, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
USC's Calen Bullock ready to build on standout freshman season
After signing the 63rd ranked class in the 2020 recruiting cycle, an astonishingly poor performance for a traditional power, USC bounced back in 2021 by finishing No. 7 in the 247Sports team rankings. Among the signees were five-star Korey Foreman, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout Raesjon Davis, and two top-100 quarterbacks in Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. But the Trojans’ most productive freshman last season was a lanky, somewhat unheralded safety from Pasadena.
outlooknewspapers.com
Boosters Get Their Kicks at Opening Night Party
The San Marino High School Football Booster Club’s annual “kickoff party” on Saturday night was a well-attended affair at the home of Erin and Brent Bilvado. The soiree included fresh-prepared Mexican food and a terrific dessert assortment, much of which was home-made by team parents. Earlier that...
outlooknewspapers.com
Uyemura Continues Wrestling Success
Mikel David Uyemura, of San Marino’s Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, has earned a berth on the 2022 U15 Pan American USA Wrestling team will compete for Team USA at 68 kg, which is approximately 150 pounds. Uyemura recently traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, for trials for the Pan American Games,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local National Merit Scholars Begin New Chapter: College
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Six Glendale-area students are starting college this fall as National Merit Scholars who received scholarships for their academic achievements in high school. Four students received the standard National Merit Scholarship, which is a one-time $2,500 scholarship funded by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outlooknewspapers.com
Meet Mayfield Junior School
This admission season, we invite you to Meet Mayfield. Our students are everything. Confident, curious and passionate, they love coming to school every day. Meet our teachers. Committed, collaborative and caring, they inspire their students to love learning. Meet our community. We are vibrant and joyful. Our Catholic Holy Child heritage and focused Mission call us to support and celebrate a diverse, inclusive community.
Kobe Bryant photos trial: LA fire captain admits showing graphic photos at awards gala cocktail hour
In court, an L.A. County fire captain said he showed some photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nurturing Students’ Curiosity and Wellbeing at Flintridge Preparatory School
Flintridge Preparatory School is ready for an exciting new school year. A coed school serving students in grades 7-12, Prep has set ambitious goals for the coming year. A perennial goal is to nurture a collaborative, diverse community of students who are curious and interdisciplinary in their pursuits. Head of...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
outlooknewspapers.com
GUSD Kicks Off New Year With Expanded TK, Child Care
First published in the Aug. 13 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale school officials this week reviewed preparation for the 2022-23 school year, which kicks off on Wednesday, as they continue to fill in the last holes with regard to staffing and child care. As of Tuesday, there were...
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
outlooknewspapers.com
Clairbourn School: ‘Creating Scholars and Leaders With Heart’
Clairbourn is a CAIS and WASC accredited independent school for preschool through 8th grade students, and it has been voted the Best Private School in San Gabriel Valley for four consecutive years. Clairbourn goes above and beyond to ensure students have the opportunities they need to be well-rounded and academically...
2urbangirls.com
Long-time Inglewood commissioner passes away
INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council closed its Aug. 16 regular city council meeting in the memory of a long-time commissioner from the city’s 4th District. Gene Eldridge passed away Aug. 10 and was remembered fondly by the council as a former member of the Parking and Traffic Commission.
Comments / 0