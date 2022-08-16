ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Flower Friday: Learn about Blue and Black Sage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re in the middle of August but flowers are still blooming and looking beautiful around north Alabama!. On this Flower Friday, Rebecca Turk with Huntsville Botanical Garden is teaching us all about Blue and Black Sage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Construction underway for new kid’s gym in Huntsville area

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this story is for you and your children. A brand new kid’s sensory gym that is catering to all children will open soon in Owens Cross Roads. Owners Joaquin and Vanessa Tucker have announced the location of the gym for the first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Luke Bruce, Food City’s Employee of the Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Luke Bruce was recently named Employee of the Month at Food City in Albertville. Bruce was diagnosed with Autism as a child, but that doesn’t keep him from his favorite job. He does some of his best work in the produce section where he re-stocks fruit, packs fresh veggies and of course puts a smile on everyone’s face.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Build your own brim hat for game day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Restaurants
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

ASCTE students return to new, modern campus in Cummings Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new state-of-the-art facility in Cummings Research Park. It’s called The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)! This is a public, residential magnet high school, open to students across Alabama. “This has been the culmination of years of work, really from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Get the latest on high school football with 48 Blitz

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High School Football is officially back and so is 48 Blitz!. 48 Sports anchors Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers are gearing up for a new season of football and will have all details from the gridiron every Friday night at 10. This year, they’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tavern#Tennessee Valley#Food Drink#Canadian#Huntsville Org
WAFF

Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season begins in North Alabama, the WAFF 48 sports team have named their 2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team. Players chosen showcased elite talent on the football field from their previous year of play heading into the upcoming season. Congratulations to each player and good luck this season!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
MOUNT VERNON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part two

Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part three. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part one. Updated: 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville City Council positions are up for election and two Huntsville leaders are trying to claim the district four job. Incumbent of over thirty years, Bill Kling, is facing off against Mark Clouser, a retired Huntsville firefighter and businessman. Between the two of them they...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County. Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

57 pounds of marijuana, weapons seized in Etowah County

ATTALLA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) officers and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana and weapons in Attalla. Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on Aug. 11 after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane. During the search,14...
ATTALLA, AL
WAFF

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Information about Huntsville 2022 municipal election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city council and the board of education. Voters in districts two, three and four are the only voters eligible to cast ballots. If you plan to vote on Aug. 23, find out what you need to know before you head to the ballots.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy