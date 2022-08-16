Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo Wife Viral Star Antoine Dodson Partners with Straight to Ale Brewery for One of a Kind ProjectStrutmasterHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
Flower Friday: Learn about Blue and Black Sage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re in the middle of August but flowers are still blooming and looking beautiful around north Alabama!. On this Flower Friday, Rebecca Turk with Huntsville Botanical Garden is teaching us all about Blue and Black Sage.
WAFF
Construction underway for new kid’s gym in Huntsville area
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, this story is for you and your children. A brand new kid’s sensory gym that is catering to all children will open soon in Owens Cross Roads. Owners Joaquin and Vanessa Tucker have announced the location of the gym for the first...
WAFF
Meet Luke Bruce, Food City’s Employee of the Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Luke Bruce was recently named Employee of the Month at Food City in Albertville. Bruce was diagnosed with Autism as a child, but that doesn’t keep him from his favorite job. He does some of his best work in the produce section where he re-stocks fruit, packs fresh veggies and of course puts a smile on everyone’s face.
WAFF
Build your own brim hat for game day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
WAFF
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
WAFF
ASCTE students return to new, modern campus in Cummings Research Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new state-of-the-art facility in Cummings Research Park. It’s called The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)! This is a public, residential magnet high school, open to students across Alabama. “This has been the culmination of years of work, really from...
WAFF
Get the latest on high school football with 48 Blitz
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High School Football is officially back and so is 48 Blitz!. 48 Sports anchors Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers are gearing up for a new season of football and will have all details from the gridiron every Friday night at 10. This year, they’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
WAFF
2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team announced
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season begins in North Alabama, the WAFF 48 sports team have named their 2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team. Players chosen showcased elite talent on the football field from their previous year of play heading into the upcoming season. Congratulations to each player and good luck this season!
WAFF
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home,...
WAFF
Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part two
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part three. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part one. Updated: 5...
WAFF
Containers used in Rainsville chemical spill clean-up now impacting business in Fort Payne
Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part two. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part one. Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Elisa Ferrell part one. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances. Updated: 10 hours ago. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Talking To Your Aging Parents About Finances. Lawrence...
WAFF
Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville City Council positions are up for election and two Huntsville leaders are trying to claim the district four job. Incumbent of over thirty years, Bill Kling, is facing off against Mark Clouser, a retired Huntsville firefighter and businessman. Between the two of them they...
WAFF
26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County. Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.
WAFF
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police...
WAFF
57 pounds of marijuana, weapons seized in Etowah County
ATTALLA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) officers and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana and weapons in Attalla. Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on Aug. 11 after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane. During the search,14...
WAFF
Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in...
WAFF
Information about Huntsville 2022 municipal election
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will hold the municipal election on Aug. 23 for positions on the city council and the board of education. Voters in districts two, three and four are the only voters eligible to cast ballots. If you plan to vote on Aug. 23, find out what you need to know before you head to the ballots.
Comments / 0