Arizona attorney general argues 1901 law banning nearly all abortions is common sense law
TUCSON, Ariz. (CN) — After hearing arguments Friday, a Pima County Superior Court judge in Arizona must decide if she will reverse a 50-year-old injunction halting a 1901 law that banned nearly all abortions in the state. Arizona is currently in a legal gray zone with two conflicting abortion...
Most races too close to call in Alaska primary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CN) — The special election to fill the late Republican Don Young’s seat in the House of Representatives was too close to call on Wednesday morning after Alaska’s first test of ranked-choice voting. Thus far the Alaska Division of Elections has counted 150,000 ballots with...
Arizona slammed for voting restrictions that target racial minorities
PHOENIX (CN) — An Asian American advocacy group sued Arizona to block new election laws they say may force people of color or naturalized voters to prove they’re citizens or face criminal prosecution. According to the federal complaint filed late Tuesday in Phoenix, House Bills 2492 and 2243...
Hazardous waste handling
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico dismissed the federal government’s challenge to New Mexico regulations governing how hazardous waste produced at Cannon Air Force Base must be handled. The New Mexico Hazardous Waste Act requires permit challenges to be brought in state court; sovereign immunity does not circumvent this requirement.
Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Suing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for defamation on Wednesday, a woman fired just weeks after she was hired as a deputy attorney general says the office falsely labeled her departure as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on...
Oil leases paused again
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit undid a Louisiana federal court’s nationwide injunction that had halted the secretary of the interior from pausing the sale of new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters. The lower court’s order and memorandum lacked specificity, e.g. when defining what “the pause” is, so it is vacated.
Democrats hope Florida primary sets the stage for blue wave
TAMPA, Fla. (CN) — In one of the nation’s last primaries, Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to solidify a general election that could set the tone for the second half of President Joe Biden’s term and the political landscape leading into the 2024 presidential election.
Key bills head to Newsom in final weeks of session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — With two weeks left in the 2022 legislative session, California lawmakers sent a flurry of bills to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk Thursday — all survivors of “suspense day” in both houses’ appropriations committees this past week. The Assembly passed Senate Bill...
Annual alligator hunts return to Southeast
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (CN) — Matt Burnett won the lottery this year, but he didn’t receive a financial windfall. Instead, he won heartbreak for a night. But only for a night. Then it paid off. Earlier this summer, Burnett was one of only 260 Alabamians selected to participate...
Kaiser mental health worker strike expands to Hawaii
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Days after mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente Northern California launched an open-ended strike, their counterparts in Hawaii will join the strike to protest what they say is the health giant’s refusal to fully staff mental health services. According to the National Union of...
Michael Jackson imposter
SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court reinstated a Michael Jackson fan’s consumer protection lawsuit alleging that the first posthumous Michael Jackson release featured some tracks sung by an imposter and not Jackson himself. The commercial advertising text on the back of the album, claiming the songs are sung by Jackson, is not immune from lawsuits.
