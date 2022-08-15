ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Adirondack Explorer

Military cannon test range proposed in Lewis

Applicant seeks to expand ballistics testing currently in place at former missile silo. Near a former Atlas F nuclear missile silo in Lewis, a national security consulting firm wants to fire military cannons into a pile of sand and use privately owned Big Church Mountain as a backstop. Michael Hopmeier,...
LEWIS, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University#The Elaine H
glensfallschronicle.com

Washington County Fair is full go

The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
GREENWICH, NY
WCAX

Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is open once again in Rutland. The 176th annual event kicked off Tuesday, and the fairgrounds are busy. Wednesday is Children’s Day, so anyone 12 and under gets in for free. But visitors we spoke with say you don’t need to be under 12 to have fun at the fair.
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont

Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont

New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
VERGENNES, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Castleton, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermonters ‘cured’ majority of defective ballots in primary voting, resulting in low rejection rate

By the time votes in last week’s historic primary were tabulated, only a quarter of a percent of ballots were rejected. By comparison, 3.5% of primary ballots were deemed defective in 2020, with no way to fix them. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters ‘cured’ majority of defective ballots in primary voting, resulting in low rejection rate.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters

Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a St. Albans cemetery. Now families are left picking up the pieces and bearing the bill. Thirty-eight headstones were damaged or knocked over at the Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned by the Diocese of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Centre Daily

COVID outbreak shuts down summer camp after campers and staff test positive in Vermont

A COVID-19 outbreak among campers and staff shut down a summer camp early in Vermont, resulting in attendees being sent home before its scheduled end. YMCA Camp Abnaki, a day and overnight camp for boys in North Hero along Lake Champlain, told parents camp was closing a week early on Friday, Aug. 12, before the final date of Aug. 19, according to Greater Burlington YMCA Director Doug Bishop.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy