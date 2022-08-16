ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre Area, Crestwood, Berwick pick up wins in WVC golf play

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Brady Gerrity shot a 42 and was followed closely by teammates Mike Hamel and Jordan Wychock as the Wilkes-Barre Area golf team edged Wyoming Valley West 182-190 on Tuesday at Irem Country Club.

Hamel carded a 43 and Wychock had a 44 while Aiden Wiedlich rounded out the scoring with a 52 for the Wolfpack.

Valley West’s Luke Bowen won medalist honors with a 37 to top the field. Kaden Dittus (50), Ray Chimock (51) and Aidan Connell (52) also scored for the Spartans.

Crestwood 160, Tunkhannock 173

Teammates Derek Johnson and Owen Blazick each shot a match-best 37 on Tuesday to help Crestwood continue its strong start to the season.

Johnson and Blazick both finished at even-par at Shadowbrook. Also scoring for the Comets were Tommy Biscotti with a 41 and Luke Joseph with a 45 as Crestwood improved to 4-0.

Leading the Tigers were Josh Brown (40), Dayton Kandrovy (43), Aidan Montross (45) and Caleb Georgetti (45).

Berwick 165, Hanover Area 207

The Bulldogs’ Sean Murphy led the field with a 38 to help his team earn the road win at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Blaze Croop (41), Ethan Dipipa (42) and Kale Knorr (44) followed Murphy on the scoresheet for Berwick.

Nick Schiel topped the Hawkeyes with a 39. Aiden Materna, Darius Bohinski and Gavin Thomas rounded out the scoring.

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Super 16 Countdown: Top high school football teams of 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tune in to Newswatch 16 at 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm from August 16 - 25 as we unveil the Super 16 preseason rankings. Then, check back each Monday night throughout the season to see updated Super 16 rankings. Newswatch 16 Sports, ScoreStream and YOU are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Area athletic complex almost ready for fall

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows the progress at the Wilkes-Barre Are High School athletic complex in Plains Township. The first of the Wolfpack teams to play on the new field will be the boys' soccer team on September 6. Football will take the field days later for week three of their season.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Misericordia Golf Tournament honors memory of Arnie Garinger

DALLAS TWP., Pa. – Misericordia University will hold its 31st annual Golf Tournament in Memory of Arnie Garinger on Monday, Sept. 12 at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club in Mountain Top. Garinger spent 30 years at Misericordia in a variety of capacities, establishing the varsity golf program and served...
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #8 Hazleton Area

After reaching the District II Class 6A championship game last season, Hazleton Area is looking to continue its upward trajectory under head coach Dennis Buchman. The Cougars return their starting quarterback and other playmakers around the ball, which will serve as a solid foundation for 2022.
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Berwick, PA
Berwick, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Tunkhannock, PA
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
WNEP-TV 16

Track to be renamed to honor former coach in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local legend will forever have his name attached to the place where he enjoyed so much success. Lakeland school board members voted Wednesday night to name the high school track after Phil Tochelli. Tochelli led the Chiefs boys track program to an undefeated stretch...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Thomas
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven sports center opens

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — What used to be a practice field and two old basketball courts for the Schuylkill Haven Area School District is now a college-level sports center, the first of its kind in Schuylkill County. Athletes, including high school quarterback Brayden Fasnacht, participated in one of the...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners

Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Little League World Series is back with four more teams

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Little League World Series is back to its old self, and more. After no tournament in 2020 and no international clubs in 2021, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth baseball tournament has expanded to 20 teams from around the world that will play ball in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting Wednesday.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crestwood#Wilkes Barre Area#Wvc#Irem Country Club#Spartans#Comets#Tigers#Berwick 165#Hanover Area
WBRE

Penn College students cook for Little League World Series players

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Little League World Series Games are about to begin, and a local college is using its culinary skills to feed the players during the tournament. The Le Jeune Chef at Pennsylvania College of Technology is serving meals again this year. This go around includes more teams, but staff and students […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport

South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: The weekend tragedy in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — In Monday's Talkback 16: The dry conditions, the proper pronunciation of an ethnic favorite, and Ally on the anchor desk. First, calls about the man arrested for the weekend tragedy in Berwick. Like Talkback 16? Check on Talkback Feedback on our YouTube channel and on Thursdays...
BERWICK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Times News

One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire

State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
EFFORT, PA
WBRE

Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am

This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy