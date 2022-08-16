Wilkes-Barre Area, Crestwood, Berwick pick up wins in WVC golf play

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Brady Gerrity shot a 42 and was followed closely by teammates Mike Hamel and Jordan Wychock as the Wilkes-Barre Area golf team edged Wyoming Valley West 182-190 on Tuesday at Irem Country Club.

Hamel carded a 43 and Wychock had a 44 while Aiden Wiedlich rounded out the scoring with a 52 for the Wolfpack.

Valley West’s Luke Bowen won medalist honors with a 37 to top the field. Kaden Dittus (50), Ray Chimock (51) and Aidan Connell (52) also scored for the Spartans.

Crestwood 160, Tunkhannock 173

Teammates Derek Johnson and Owen Blazick each shot a match-best 37 on Tuesday to help Crestwood continue its strong start to the season.

Johnson and Blazick both finished at even-par at Shadowbrook. Also scoring for the Comets were Tommy Biscotti with a 41 and Luke Joseph with a 45 as Crestwood improved to 4-0.

Leading the Tigers were Josh Brown (40), Dayton Kandrovy (43), Aidan Montross (45) and Caleb Georgetti (45).

Berwick 165, Hanover Area 207

The Bulldogs’ Sean Murphy led the field with a 38 to help his team earn the road win at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Blaze Croop (41), Ethan Dipipa (42) and Kale Knorr (44) followed Murphy on the scoresheet for Berwick.

Nick Schiel topped the Hawkeyes with a 39. Aiden Materna, Darius Bohinski and Gavin Thomas rounded out the scoring.