Top of the food chain
This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher, filling in for Emily who is out sick. Feel better, Emily!. Fast food workers and labor advocates wrapped up two days of marching, chanting and mariachi playing around the state Capitol on Wednesday, part of years-long campaign for a legislative proposal that could transform California’s fast food industry.
'California Votes: Exercise Your Right!' exhibition comes to Pleasanton
Visitors at downtown Pleasanton’s Museum on Main will be able view historic political artifacts and memorabilia with a traveling display arriving to the area this week. The “California Votes: Exercise Your Right!” exhibition aims to encourage engagement through politics and explain government relations on local, state and national levels. Its nonpartisan content at the Pleasanton museum was selected to simplify concepts around voting in the United States and shine a light on local political action.
Under a New Law, These Minnesota Foster Youth are College-Bound, Tuition-Free
Minnesota foster youth are headed to college for free this fall. Some are headed to dorms straight from foster homes. Others worked multiple low-wage jobs while attending community college, and will soon have some of that burden lifted. They have lofty goals: They want to become extra-sensitive social workers, lawyers...
Predicted scorching temps prompt state to issue Flex Alert for Wednesday
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday because predicted scorching temperatures may drive up energy demand and tighten available power supplies. Temperatures, forecast to be over 100 degrees in inland areas of Northern California, will likely drive up...
