Visitors at downtown Pleasanton’s Museum on Main will be able view historic political artifacts and memorabilia with a traveling display arriving to the area this week. The “California Votes: Exercise Your Right!” exhibition aims to encourage engagement through politics and explain government relations on local, state and national levels. Its nonpartisan content at the Pleasanton museum was selected to simplify concepts around voting in the United States and shine a light on local political action.

