Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Man killed trying to run across I-10 in New Orleans is ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was hit by a car on Interstate 10 and killed, after abandoning a stolen SUV and trying to run across the highway, was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Barry Smith. New Orleans police said they spotted the SUV on Monday night near...
Stray bullet hits man in the back while driving on Chef Menteur Highway
According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit in the back by a stray bullet near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
TikTok USB trend possibly responsible for stolen cars in New Orleans, Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Cameras around The Lumiere apartments in Metairie were pointed in the opposite direction Saturday night (Aug. 6), when burglars took Savannah Smith’s 2013 Kia Rio out of the parking lot. “I was crazy in shock. I was going to every building across the street asking...
brproud.com
Reserve deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The officer who reportedly ignored a woman’s call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans’ French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday. According to the Constable, the officer, who was a Reserve Deputy...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
KPLC TV
Deputy constable resigns after ignoring French Quarter rape witness, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable accused of not responding to an alleged rape in the French Quarter has resigned just one week after an internal investigation was launched. A 911 recording obtained by FOX 8 details the moments a woman reported a rape at the corner of Toulouse...
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies attempt to ID four people accused of stealing from sporting goods store
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four people accused of stealing. According to LSPO, deputies were dispatched on Aug. 14 after a report that four unknown subjects entered a sporting goods store off of Juban Road.
WDSU
New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles
NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
wgno.com
Man hospitalized after Warehouse district shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation into a shooting in the Warehouse District began after a man arrived at the hospital wounded. The New Orleans Police Department says the victim showed up via private car. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened at the corner of St. Charles Avenue...
NOLA.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in 2018 slaying during gun sale gone wrong
A mother on Tuesday looked at the man convicted of shooting her son to death in a gun deal gone sideways and told him she would never forgive him for taking her eldest child from her. Moments later, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas sentenced Gerald West to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Christmas Day killing
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense attorney’s request that his client — who was convicted in March of second-degree murder — receive a new trial. Instead, Judge Camille Buras sentenced Samuel Hunter Jr., 30, to life in prison for shooting to...
WDSU
New Orleans mother demands answers after son hurt in school bus fight
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is demanding answers after her son was hurt in a school bus fight. "My youngest son came in and he gave me a hug and started crying and I said, 'what's wrong?' He said they beat Chris up on the school bus," Keishone Sterling said.
brproud.com
EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into the Orleans Justice Center after inmate protest ends when deputies storm jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we’re given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO’s LBJ and Britney Dixon.
Comments / 0