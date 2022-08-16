Read full article on original website
firefighternation.com
Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death
A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
North Country Public Radio
In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19
Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County adopts eased COVID-19 guidance
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local communities are making changes following eased COVID-19 guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control on August 11. According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, COVID-19 remains an ongoing public health threat. But due to high vaccination rates, infection-induced immunity and treatment options, the risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death has substantially declined.
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair who allegedly broke into and stole from Lewis County campers released under New York’s Bail Reform
DIANA- A pair from Onondaga County are accused of breaking into and stealing items from numerous campers in the North Country, police say. William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, NY were arrested last Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. They are officially charged with four felony counts each of burglary in the third-degree and criminal mischief in the third-degree.
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
newyorkled.com
Tuition Assistance Now Available to Part-Time New York State Students Says Gov. Hochul
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Historic $150 Million Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students. For the First Time, Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Tuition Assistance Program Aid Starting This Fall. Approximately 75,000 Additional Students Eligible for Aid with TAP Expansion. Governor Kathy...
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
informnny.com
Free meal program ends at Massena Central School District
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District. According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hosting online property tax foreclosure auction
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to host an online real estate auction next month. According to the officials, 85 parcels for located across St. Lawrence County for Tax Foreclosed Real Properties will be up for auction. All interested parties are required to complete...
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
cnyhomepage.com
St. Lawrence County funding ‘shovel ready’ water improvement projects
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is accepting funding proposals for water and wastewater improvement projects. According to officials, St. Lawrence County has apportioned approximately $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for these projects. Funding will be awarded specifically to help municipalities close a funding...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
wwnytv.com
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Three St. Lawrence County towns and a school district won’t be seeing tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the state rejected a proposed solar project. “It’s up to the developer to want to appeal or to have a re-application...
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
northcountrynow.com
Pros having success in Massena
At this point, everyone’s number is the same – 20. As in 20 pounds. Because unless you eclipse that mark, it seems you’re not going to be safe to advance. Above, Nick Hatfield's 22-1 on the St. Lawrence has him sitting atop Group B. For more about Group B, see story here. Photo courtesy of MLF. Photo by Charles Waldorf.
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
wwnytv.com
DeKalb man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 52-year-old DeKalb man has taken a plea deal in connection with a shooting death at his family’s property. Charles Anson was originally facing murder and other charges for the May 4, 2021 death of 40-year-old Justin Massey of Rossie. St. Lawrence County District...
