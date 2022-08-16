DIANA- A pair from Onondaga County are accused of breaking into and stealing items from numerous campers in the North Country, police say. William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, NY were arrested last Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. They are officially charged with four felony counts each of burglary in the third-degree and criminal mischief in the third-degree.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO