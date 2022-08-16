Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Free meal program ends at Massena Central School District
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District. According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.
wwnytv.com
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Three St. Lawrence County towns and a school district won’t be seeing tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the state rejected a proposed solar project. “It’s up to the developer to want to appeal or to have a re-application...
dailyadvent.com
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner says he’s addressing recommendations from investigation
St. Lawrence’s Seeber assures department aims to heed firm’s suggestions to improve policies, procedures St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– ––––– –– ––––––––––– ––––– –– –––––– –––––– –––––––– –––––––– ––––––––– ––––––– –– ––– ––––––– ––––––– ––––––––––––– –– –––...
“Potty Town” Plunges Depths of Upstate Man’s 18 Year Revenge Feud
There are a ton of movies about a person wronged seeking their just revenge: John Wick, True Grit, most Tarantino movies. Now one Upstate feud between a man and the village he lives in is getting the feature length treatment as a documentary. It started in 2004 when the Potsdam...
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
wwnytv.com
Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs of cocaine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WWNY) - A Massena man is in a Nebraska jail after police allegedly found more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol say they pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 driven by 31-year-old Steven Windoloski for a license plate violation late Thursday morning.
northcountrynow.com
Castelli spreads message in Massena
Democratic Congressional candidate Matt Castelli talks with Betty Graham, of Raymondville, at the end of the town hall meeting held at Massena Community Building August 16. For details on his visit, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 and arrested a New York man last week. NSP said the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Aug 11. A trooper was reportedly patrolling near Hershey...
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
wwnytv.com
SUNY Potsdam sees fewer students, deals with deficit
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Facing a $3 million deficit and a deep drop in enrollment, SUNY Potsdam is getting back on track. About 2,400 students will be back on campus this fall, down 20 percent from pre-pandemic enrollment. ‘“Our challenge has kind of been a perfect storm. Larger numbers...
northcountrynow.com
New Massena Hall of Famer
Chris Kormanyos, on the right, was one of five individuals inducted in the Massena Central School Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held Aug. 6. On the left is Gavin Regan, Massena Central School Athletic Director who submitted the photo.
