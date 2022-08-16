ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Free meal program ends at Massena Central School District

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District. According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.
MASSENA, NY
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner says he’s addressing recommendations from investigation

St. Lawrence’s Seeber assures department aims to heed firm’s suggestions to improve policies, procedures St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– ––––– –– ––––––––––– ––––– –– –––––– –––––– –––––––– –––––––– ––––––––– ––––––– –– ––– ––––––– ––––––– ––––––––––––– –– –––...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Potsdam, NY
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest

PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs of cocaine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WWNY) - A Massena man is in a Nebraska jail after police allegedly found more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol say they pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 driven by 31-year-old Steven Windoloski for a license plate violation late Thursday morning.
MASSENA, NY
Castelli spreads message in Massena

Democratic Congressional candidate Matt Castelli talks with Betty Graham, of Raymondville, at the end of the town hall meeting held at Massena Community Building August 16. For details on his visit, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
MASSENA, NY
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 and arrested a New York man last week. NSP said the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Aug 11. A trooper was reportedly patrolling near Hershey...
HERSHEY, NE
#Fire Department#Potsdam Fire Department
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
BUFFALO, NY
SUNY Potsdam sees fewer students, deals with deficit

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Facing a $3 million deficit and a deep drop in enrollment, SUNY Potsdam is getting back on track. About 2,400 students will be back on campus this fall, down 20 percent from pre-pandemic enrollment. ‘“Our challenge has kind of been a perfect storm. Larger numbers...
POTSDAM, NY
New Massena Hall of Famer

Chris Kormanyos, on the right, was one of five individuals inducted in the Massena Central School Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held Aug. 6. On the left is Gavin Regan, Massena Central School Athletic Director who submitted the photo.
MASSENA, NY

