McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com
Annual musical festival to rock West Milford
The Friends of Wallisch Music Festival line up is set and this year will be bigger and better than ever, said John Hefferon, events chair for the organization. The September 10th Extravaganza will take place at 65 Lincoln Ave, West Milford. The band lineup has more acts than ever; there...
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
Pets Alive Offering 2 Fun-Filled Opportunities to Help Local Animals in the Hudson Valley
The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events. Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone. This no-kill animal rescue takes pride...
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
warwickadvertiser.com
Onion Eating Contest will celebrate Black Dirt vegetable abundance
The ninth annual Onion Eating contest will return with the Annual Onion Festival on Sunday, September 4, at at the PLAV Pavilion, in Pine Island, sponsored by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. The winner will receive $100 from the Orange County Vegetable Growers Association, along with a plaque sponsored by the Orange County Farm Bureau.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
westchestermagazine.com
A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in autumn. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
riverdalepress.com
It’s home sweet home no more
From the time her son, Gabriel, was 4 years old, Maryann McCabe and her partner, David Burrows, knew they wanted to build a home together at 511 West 232nd Street, a 66-unit prewar co-op that Burrows bought into in the nineties. Their small family lived in his unit on the fifth floor facing Ewen Park, where families walk their dogs and kids run through sprinklers in the summer.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing
Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard. Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. Local businesses have been struggling lately,...
Imagination Station Playground in Roxbury NJ
If you are looking for a park for the entire family this is the park for you. Horseshoe Lake Recreation Complex is a beautiful site with more than enough activities to keep the family busy for the day. Imagination Station playground is a star attraction on this complex which provides hours of fun for children of all ages.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Service dog hopes to bring relief to Dobbs Ferry girl with rare neurological disorder
After weeks of training, a service dog hopes to bring new life and independence to a young girl from Westchester County who faces a unique challenge.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
boozyburbs.com
Updated: Jack’s Lobster Shack is Moving One Town Over
Jack’s Lobster Shack, which opened in Cresskill back in late 2018, is on the move. It’s relocating to Tenafly [incorrectly posted previously, it’s replacing Toast], plus they also have locations in Edgewater, Montclair and Short Hills. Serving live lobsters and various eats like shrimp and clams (View...
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
insideedition.com
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
