Abel Renteria, Nathan Barrios Lead Talented Group of Playmakers for Santa Barbara High Football

Follow the sun to this tranquil oasis in the Santa Barbara foothills. Soak your cares away in the refreshing pool with ocean views, gather around the fire pit, meditate by the oak forest and revive in your luxurious spa bath retreat. Casa del Mirasol is hidden at the end of a quiet Rancho San Antonio cul-de-sac down a long private drive. This gem of a home is tucked away on an acre of usable land in the Mountain View Elementary area. Entertain family and friends with ease in your gracious home complete with a gourmet chef's dream kitchen plus an outdoor BBQ kitchen complete with dazzling mountain views adjacent to Tucker's Grove. So many extras to enjoy - an inspirational shed in the yard, a 3-car tandem garage with room beyond for your toys, plus your very own citrus orchard. Unwind!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO