uncg.edu
NURTURING STEM'S NEXT GENERATION
Most high school students spend their summers playing video games, earning spending money at summer jobs or, perhaps, taking an extra class or two to bolster their chances of getting into college. Not Southwest Guilford High School’s Ishwa Dave. “This summer I helped synthesize potential new drugs, using silver...
ELON University
Community Health Update for August 17
As announced in my July 27 email update to the Elon community, this week marks the return of regular Wednesday health update messages. We encourage you to read the weekly email, which will include important information, links to university websites with additional resources, and announcements about any changes to protocols.
Smaller triad school districts struggle to fill teacher vacancies
(WGHP) — Historically, it’s always been difficult to fill teacher vacancies for school districts, but what about the smaller city districts within them? There are 15 in the state, including here in the Piedmont Triad. The state recently transitioned the school district’s application system to add a national component to recruit teachers. That along with […]
Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities. The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds. Lindley Pool. Peeler Pool. Warnersville Pool. Smith Community Pool. Keeley Park.
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
triad-city-beat.com
New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad
Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
wschronicle.com
Carolina Classic Fair accepting competition entries until September 1
The Carolina Classic Fair – North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair – is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by Sept. 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
Save your receipts! School supplies are tax deductible for educators and parents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back to school usually means spending money, from pencils to markers, loose-leaf paper, binders, and hand sanitizer, it all adds up. Did you know these school supplies can be a tax deduction--- whether you're an educator or a parent?. This 2022 tax year, educators can deduct...
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
24hip-hop.com
Who is Honcho Truth?
Honcho Truth, from Greensboro, NC. Music has always been a part of my life. My mom tells me that I started humming tunes before I could even talk. As I grew up, music was my escape. It didn’t matter what was going on in my life, as long as the right song was playing, I felt like I could get through anything. That’s still true today. Whenever I’m feeling low or stressed out, I put on my headphones and lose myself in the music. It’s my own corner of the world where nothing matters. That’s why I love it – for the safe place it provides me escape from everything else.
Novant Health Facebook marketing campaign leads to data breach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patients who may have had their personal information leaked have been contacted by Novant Health after they learned of a possible security breach. On Thursday, Novant Health officials announced that they were alerting patients about a possible data breach that allowed information to be leaked to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
Greensboro, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The East Forsyth High School football team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00. East Forsyth High SchoolNorthwest Guilford High School.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
News Argus
3820-F Country Club Road
Main level end unit -- Country Club Rd/Gordon Manor Area - Main level end unit. Large living room, extra closets/shelving in bedrooms. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Rent includes hot/cold water. Central heat and air with heat pump. Community has pool. One-year lease. Copy this link to your...
High Point man shares gift of woodworking with kids
HIGH POINT, N.C.(WGHP) – Harry Love loves woodworking and introducing the craft to kids. From his home workshop to his church, he helps bridge it all for the smallest hands. “I’ve had some say they’ve never used a hammer before,” said Love who first picked up a hammer in high school and taught himself out of […]
News Argus
841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET
841-F W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-APT!! - 2BR/1BA, 3rd Floor, Stainless S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property, you can visit...
