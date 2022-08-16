Honcho Truth, from Greensboro, NC. Music has always been a part of my life. My mom tells me that I started humming tunes before I could even talk. As I grew up, music was my escape. It didn’t matter what was going on in my life, as long as the right song was playing, I felt like I could get through anything. That’s still true today. Whenever I’m feeling low or stressed out, I put on my headphones and lose myself in the music. It’s my own corner of the world where nothing matters. That’s why I love it – for the safe place it provides me escape from everything else.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO