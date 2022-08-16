ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson vies again for Tigard council seat

By Ray Pitz
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yGgS_0hJxGltR00 The former city councilor and real estate broker joins Jai Raj Singh and Yi-Kang Hu for a four-year seat on the council,

After a two-year hiatus, Tom Anderson hopes to return to a seat on the Tigard City Council.

Last week, Anderson, owner of Tigard Real Estate on Southwest Main Street, formally filed for a position he last left at the end of 2020.

After serving for seven years as a Tigard planning commissioner, Anderson was first elected to the City Council in 2016 in a four-way race.

In 2020, Anderson ran for the District 3 Metro seat, losing to Gerritt Rosenthal, an environmental consultant and former state legislative candidate.

"I lost a close race for that seat and was not able to represent Tigard as I had wanted," Anderson wrote in a list of frequently asked questions about his campaign. "The opportunity to serve on the council again has me excited to continue the vision of Tigard set by past councils and this new one."

He noted that with a new mayor and three new city councilors, the incoming council will need someone who is experienced to help them out. "There is a learning curve for new councilors that I won't have to go through," he said.

A member of the Tigard Chamber of Commerce, the Tigard Rotary Club and the Tigard Downtown Alliance, Anderson said his priorities for the city include public safety, smart land use planning and economic development. In addition, he also said he has "championed affordable housing projects and improvements to the downtown area" in the past.

One of his top goals is for Tigard to build a new police station, he said.

Tigard has been talking over the last several years about razing the Tigard Public Works building on Burnham Street and replacing it with a new 100,000-square-foot, four-story-tall Tigard City Hall building. Tentative plans call for that structure to include a police station as well.

"The current (police station) that we use is extremely outdated and just plain inadequate for our officers and staff. There may be some efficiency by combining with City Hall, but that must be decided and funding identified," Anderson said.

He supports a plan to transfer a portion of Southwest Hall Boulevard from the control of the Oregon Department of Transportation to Tigard, something city officials have been working on for several years.

Anderson joins Jai Raj Singh and Yi-Kang Hu in a quest for two four-year seats on the council.

A separate two-year council seat will also be on the November ballot, a seat open after Council President Heidi Lueb resigned her council seat in order to run for mayor. So far, Maureen Wolf, a former school board member for the Tigard-Tualatin School District, is the only applicant for that position.

The deadline to fill out an application to run for Tigard City Council is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Times

