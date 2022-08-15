ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Cautious optimism that water supplies can be secured and Ipswich River protected

NORTH SHORE — Three towns in the Ipswich River Basin draw all their drinking water exclusively from wells. During hot, dry summers, the withdrawals further stress a river unable to recharge itself from springs fed by groundwater. “It leads to these horrible, dry conditions we’re seeing right now,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA).
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

A look into water restrictions for towns along the Parker and Ipswich rivers

Large portions of eastern Massachusetts, including the entirety of the North Shore, is experiencing an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM). Here is what some nearby towns are doing in light of the current situation. Towns along the Parker River. Boxford has no water use restrictions —...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

James Souter obituary

Born in Melrose to Eleanor Batchelder and James Walter Souter Sr. of Massachusetts. He was the youngest of their three children. He graduated from Ipswich High School in the class of 1955 before attending North Shore Community college where he graduated with an associate’s degree. James joined the Ipswich...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Gloucester, MA
Entertainment
City
Gloucester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
thelocalne.ws

Leah Bartnik weds John Crispi

Leah Bartnik (now Leah Crespi) married John Crespi this past Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Boston Museum of Science. The bride is originally from Buffalo, N.Y., while the groom is from Marblehead. They bought their first house in Ipswich in March of this year on Cottage Street. “We are so...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Business

Through gong baths, counseling, and more, this Ipswich couple helps the community thrive. Joint owner to buy out partner. Ipswich is getting a reputation as a place with good restaurants. That means you cannot just serve up any old onion rings.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley police and fire log August 7 to 14, 2022

12:59 a.m. Suspicious activity investigated on Main Street. 9:33 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning delivered on Haverhill Street. 11:54 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint investigated on Main Street. 12:16 p.m. 911 misdial from Railroad Avenue. 2:08 p.m. Burglar alarm on Warehouse Lane. 10:38 p.m. Officer investigation on the...
ROWLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Youth Orchestra#Violins#Jazz#Chamber Music#Art#Cas#White
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log August 8 to 14, 2022

7:49 a.m. Fire department called out to Sunset Drive. 9:29 a.m. Motor vehicle stop on Jeffreys Neck Road and Ocean Drive. 11:31 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Cleveland Avenue. 11:56 a.m. Check alarms on Skytop Road. 12:13 p.m. Well being check on Turnpike Road. 12:17 p.m. Medical aid to the...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Man killed on train track at Linebrook Road crossing

IPSWICH — A man has been killed after he was struck by a commuter train on Tuesday morning. “Responding officers and firefighters discovered a 70-year-old Ipswich man suffering from serious injuries and provided immediate medical aid,” according to a statement from police Chief Paul Nikas and fire Chief Paul Parisi. Both attended the scene.
IPSWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy