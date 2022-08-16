Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
FireRescue1
Mass. city council backs woman's effort to take firefighter exam
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Melanie Figueroa put her dream of becoming a firefighter on hold to raise her children, but now she's hoping to get back on track and take the Civil Service exam this October. The one thing standing in her way of taking the test is her age.
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
thelocalne.ws
Kristin Kassner kicks off canvassing in Ipswich
IPSWICH — Last Sunday, local Democrats gathered at Gathr for an early morning canvassing launch. The launch – for Kristin Kassner – served as a brief meeting before supporters scurried off to complete various campaigning tasks across town. Kassner is the Democratic candidate for the position of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts
Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: The Beautiful and the Damned
Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Summertime in Ipswich. Days of sorrow. No Chowderfest this October. Ipswich Lions Club won’t be doing it. And the air is thick with poison: Mosquito-spraying by the expert exterminators at Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC). Please...
New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Postal Service employee arrested for mail theft
” An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested today for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
clearpublicist.com
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
WMUR.com
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Former Mass. state trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that took the life of a motorcycle operator, prosecutors said Thursday.
Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested Thursday in Florida. He had been released several months ago from the federal prison in West Virginia where Bulger was beaten to death in 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
WMTW
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery
Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
Comments / 0