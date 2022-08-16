ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

abingtonnews.org

Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant

Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
communityadvocate.com

Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license

WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Kristin Kassner kicks off canvassing in Ipswich

IPSWICH — Last Sunday, local Democrats gathered at Gathr for an early morning canvassing launch. The launch – for Kristin Kassner – served as a brief meeting before supporters scurried off to complete various campaigning tasks across town. Kassner is the Democratic candidate for the position of...
IPSWICH, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Ipswich, MA
Government
City
Ipswich, MA
thelocalne.ws

Outsidah: The Beautiful and the Damned

Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Summertime in Ipswich. Days of sorrow. No Chowderfest this October. Ipswich Lions Club won’t be doing it. And the air is thick with poison: Mosquito-spraying by the expert exterminators at Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC). Please...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Postal Service employee arrested for mail theft

” An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested today for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
DUXBURY, MA
clearpublicist.com

Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide

ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
WMTW

Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...

