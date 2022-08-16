ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Reuters

Liz Cheney to battle Trump, may run for U.S. presidency

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
The Associated Press

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.” She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.” The primary results — and the more than 35-point margin of her defeat — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.
Fox News

Elon Musk spoke at GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's Wyoming retreat on same day Liz Cheney lost primary

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, attended a fundraiser retreat in Wyoming that was hosted by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, Fox News has learned. The event was held at a resort in Teton Village, near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and happened on the same day Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lost a primary election to Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.
Axios

Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a recent...
