Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
New York Yankees recall outfielder Estevan Florial and infielder Oswaldo Cabrera
The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Estevan Florial, as first reported by Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger (Twitter link). New York will also promote infielder Oswaldo Cabrera for his Major League debut, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base reports. Both players are already on the 40-man roster. The Yankees have yet to formally announce the pair of promotions or the corresponding moves that will accompany them, although Cabrera has confirmed his first call to the Show on his Instagram.
MLB
PR native Cora takes Sox on trip to Clemente Museum
PITTSBURGH -- The Red Sox visited the Roberto Clemente Museum on Wednesday morning, with players like Kiké Hernández, Trevor Story and Nathan Eovaldi making the trip. But the person most connected to Clemente in the tour group was Boston manager Alex Cora. Cora, a native of Caguas, Puerto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Orioles look to get right against Red Sox
Now that the Baltimore Orioles have shown they can compete with some of the American League's top teams, they must demonstrate the ability to battle through rough stretches. The Orioles seem to be in one of those downward swings, so they will try to find the right remedies against the Boston Red Sox in a series opener Friday night at Baltimore.
'A no-name lineup... a hodgepodge of nothingness - it's ridiculous, pathetic!': NESN Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley doesn't hold back as he torches Pittsburgh Pirates on commentary in his final season
Tuesday night's broadcast of the Boston Red Sox visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates quickly turned into a roast session of the home team. On the Red Sox broadcast of the game on NESN, color commentator Dennis Eckersley started to lay into the struggling Pirates calling them 'pathetic' among other things. Pittsburgh...
FOX Sports
Pirates' Keller exits against Red Sox with shoulder fatigue
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue. The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take...
Yardbarker
Red Sox activate Kiké Hernández, Rob Refsnyder from injured list; Yolmer Sánchez designated for assignment
Before opening up a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the Red Sox reinstated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list and utilityman Enrique Hernandez from the 60-day injured list. In order to make room for Refsnyder on the major-league roster, fellow outfielder Jaylin Davis was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Randy Arozarena's blast lifts Rays over slumping Yankees
Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run with one out in the first inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays hung on to beat the slumping New York Yankees 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Rays won their fourth straight and eighth in their last 12. They moved within nine games of the Yankees in the American League East. It is the first time Tampa Bay's deficit in the division is under double digits since June 13.
Alex Cora, JD Martinez get real on Red Sox’ rough home run shortage
The Boston Red Sox are experiencing some major power shortages in the last few games. No, it’s not related to electricity; it’s more related to their lack of home run power. The team’s offense has lacked a lot of long balls, ranking only 19th in the league. Their style of offense has been hit-or-miss, and it’s been missing more than hitting lately.
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ James Paxton set to begin rehab assignment in Florida Complex League on Thursday
Red Sox left-hander James Paxton will make his organizational debut when he starts a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Thursday, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Paxton, per Speier, is slated to pitch three innings when the FCL Red Sox take on the FCL Rays...
Comments / 0