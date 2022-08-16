ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MLB Trade Rumors

New York Yankees recall outfielder Estevan Florial and infielder Oswaldo Cabrera

The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Estevan Florial, as first reported by Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger (Twitter link). New York will also promote infielder Oswaldo Cabrera for his Major League debut, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base reports. Both players are already on the 40-man roster. The Yankees have yet to formally announce the pair of promotions or the corresponding moves that will accompany them, although Cabrera has confirmed his first call to the Show on his Instagram.
MLB

PR native Cora takes Sox on trip to Clemente Museum

PITTSBURGH -- The Red Sox visited the Roberto Clemente Museum on Wednesday morning, with players like Kiké Hernández, Trevor Story and Nathan Eovaldi making the trip. But the person most connected to Clemente in the tour group was Boston manager Alex Cora. Cora, a native of Caguas, Puerto...
Yardbarker

Orioles look to get right against Red Sox

Now that the Baltimore Orioles have shown they can compete with some of the American League's top teams, they must demonstrate the ability to battle through rough stretches. The Orioles seem to be in one of those downward swings, so they will try to find the right remedies against the Boston Red Sox in a series opener Friday night at Baltimore.
Daily Mail

'A no-name lineup... a hodgepodge of nothingness - it's ridiculous, pathetic!': NESN Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley doesn't hold back as he torches Pittsburgh Pirates on commentary in his final season

Tuesday night's broadcast of the Boston Red Sox visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates quickly turned into a roast session of the home team. On the Red Sox broadcast of the game on NESN, color commentator Dennis Eckersley started to lay into the struggling Pirates calling them 'pathetic' among other things. Pittsburgh...
FOX Sports

Pirates' Keller exits against Red Sox with shoulder fatigue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue. The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take...
Yardbarker

Randy Arozarena's blast lifts Rays over slumping Yankees

Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run with one out in the first inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays hung on to beat the slumping New York Yankees 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Rays won their fourth straight and eighth in their last 12. They moved within nine games of the Yankees in the American League East. It is the first time Tampa Bay's deficit in the division is under double digits since June 13.
ClutchPoints

Alex Cora, JD Martinez get real on Red Sox’ rough home run shortage

The Boston Red Sox are experiencing some major power shortages in the last few games. No, it’s not related to electricity; it’s more related to their lack of home run power. The team’s offense has lacked a lot of long balls, ranking only 19th in the league. Their style of offense has been hit-or-miss, and it’s been missing more than hitting lately.
