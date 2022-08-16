Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said. MLB announced the suspension Tuesday and Castro was set to serve the suspension...
Walk-off-happy Giants go for sixth straight win, host D-backs
Riding the momentum of two walk-off wins in the last three days, the San Francisco Giants will attempt to match
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Are Taking It To Left-Handed Pitchers
Left-handed pitchers have had a tough time against certain hitters this season. Two of those hitters belong to the St. Louis Cardinals, and both of them have done their fair share of damage against lefties over the past few games. Last night, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer off of...
Victor Caratini rallies Brewers to 11-inning win over Dodgers
Victor Caratini hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro suspended for cell-phone incident
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed sum on Tuesday for violating Major
Yardbarker
Houston Snaps White Sox 5-Game Winning Streak
The Chicago White Sox five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night. Houston starter Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings. They produced enough offense via some timely hits and savvy base running. The Astros 3-2 victory got them back in the win column after consecutive late-inning losses. Valdez threw...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Yardbarker
Astros Back on Track Behind Valdez's 20th Straight Quality Start
The Houston Astros bounced back on Wednesday and avoided a third straight loss to the Chicago White Sox. Framber Valdez set the tone early on and never let up. It was just another walk in the park for the right-hander, as he tallied his league-leading 21st quality start of the season.
numberfire.com
Brian Serven on Colorado bench Thursday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Dom Nunez will relieve Serven behind the plate and bat ninth. Antonio Senzatela will be on the hill for the Rockies. Nunez has a $2,000...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Tyler O'Neil out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup versus Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. O'Neill will rest on Wednesday night after Corey Dickerson was named the Cardinals' starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 168 batted balls this season, O'Neill has produced a 10.7% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
FOX Sports
Montgomery wins 3rd straight as Cardinals top Rockies 5-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13...
Rockies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 17 (Take Advantage of Low Total)
When you're hot, you're hot. Thanks to a wild win over the Colorado Rockies last night, the St. Louis Cardinals now have 10 straight wins as home favorites. With a slim two-game lead in the NL Central, the Cardinals hope to keep winning as Jordan Montgomery battles German Marquez this evening.
