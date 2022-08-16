At its Aug. 11 meeting, the O’Fallon City Council approved two bills introduced at the prior meeting. Both bills were sponsored by Mayor Bill Hennessy. Bill No. 7465 authorizes a maintenance agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a new Sanders Drive roadway to be constructed as part of the I-70 Outer Road Project Phase 2: Woodlawn Avenue to Hwy. K. The agreement will include road renaming. The bill passed by a vote of 8- 0, with council members Dave Hinman (Ward 1) and Steve Koskela (Ward 3) absent/excused.

O'FALLON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO