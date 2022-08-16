ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

O’Fallon sewer backup financial assistance expanded for flooding event

O’Fallon’s Sanitary Sewer Backup Reimbursement Program typically provides financial assistance for cleanup and repair/replacement of damage as a result of an overcharged or blocked sanitary sewer line backing up into basements. This applies to properties within the city limits which are served by the city’s sanitary sewer service.
Bills approved for new Sanders Drive and for I-70 work zone safety

At its Aug. 11 meeting, the O’Fallon City Council approved two bills introduced at the prior meeting. Both bills were sponsored by Mayor Bill Hennessy. Bill No. 7465 authorizes a maintenance agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a new Sanders Drive roadway to be constructed as part of the I-70 Outer Road Project Phase 2: Woodlawn Avenue to Hwy. K. The agreement will include road renaming. The bill passed by a vote of 8- 0, with council members Dave Hinman (Ward 1) and Steve Koskela (Ward 3) absent/excused.
Medical marijuana facility regulation refinements proposed

O’Fallon city staff have proposed a city code amendment to allow medical marijuana product manufacturers under different ownership to co-locate. They said this will create the opportunity for these highly regulated manufacturers to work cooperatively, share supplier networks, cross-train employees, and lower transportation and delivery costs. City staff also...
