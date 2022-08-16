Read full article on original website
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Commission approves recommendation of outside attorney
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday went into executive session with Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston to discuss “possible or pending litigation.” Upon returning from the session, the commission voted to approve the recommendation of outside attorney Hope Hicks. Details of the recommendation will be provided by the commission when the meeting minutes are released. They had not been released by press time Wednesday evening. The commission recognized Melodie Parsons, LICSW, for Outstanding Service to the Citizens of Cullman County, and the County proclaimed Suicide Prevention Awareness Month recognizing that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
