Marion County, AL

Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
The Cullman Tribune

Commission approves recommendation of outside attorney

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday went into executive session with Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston to discuss “possible or pending litigation.” Upon returning from the session, the commission voted to approve the recommendation of outside attorney Hope Hicks. Details of the recommendation will be provided by the commission when the meeting minutes are released. They had not been released by press time Wednesday evening.  The commission recognized Melodie Parsons, LICSW, for Outstanding Service to the Citizens of Cullman County, and the County proclaimed Suicide Prevention Awareness Month recognizing that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Marion County, AL
Guin, AL
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Business
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
thebamabuzz.com

4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list

Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
ALABAMA STATE
myjrpaper.com

Wal-Mart adds tag scanning cameras

HAMILTON — The Hamilton City Council approved entering an agreement with Wal-Mart to purchase two camera systems at the Wal-Mart property. Hamilton Mayor Bob Page stated that Wal-Mart will purchase one of the camera systems while the city will purchase the other.
HAMILTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
AL.com

7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area

Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

