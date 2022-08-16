CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday went into executive session with Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston to discuss “possible or pending litigation.” Upon returning from the session, the commission voted to approve the recommendation of outside attorney Hope Hicks. Details of the recommendation will be provided by the commission when the meeting minutes are released. They had not been released by press time Wednesday evening. The commission recognized Melodie Parsons, LICSW, for Outstanding Service to the Citizens of Cullman County, and the County proclaimed Suicide Prevention Awareness Month recognizing that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO