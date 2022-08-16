ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit — filed by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington — alleges that Mariner Finance pressured its sales force to “add on” additional insurance coverage for customers seeking personal and other loans.

“Mariner portrays itself as a community-oriented lender operating small, local branches with strong ties to its local geography. In reality, Mariner deploys aggressive, high-pressure sales tactics, dictated by a profit-driven model that operates according to the famous maxim articulated in Glengarry Glen Ross: Always Be Closing,” the roughly 100-page lawsuit said.

The suit seeks restitution for consumers as well as civil penalties and the repayment of profits, among other consequences.

Mariner disputed the suit in a statement from founder and CEO Josh Johnson, who said the firm cooperated with the investigation and provided data, documents and testimony “that clearly demonstrates the legality of its products and the vital support they provide to consumers.”

“Mariner Finance has continuously disputed the claims that the small multi-state coalition has alleged and will continue to defend itself as an important provider of credit options to those who may have limited access to other sources of consumer credit,” Johnson said.

The suit paints a picture of relentless internal sales goals and prodding messages from managers pushing workers to sell various kinds of insurance, including accident and credit insurance. It’s not something many consumers would expect, according to the suit, since Mariner bills itself primarily as a lender, not an insurance sales company.

Mariner operates 480 branches in 27 states and manages $2 billion in loans.

In 2019, Mariner sold nearly $122 million in premiums and fees for the so-called add-ons, not including interest, according to the suit.

The average loan size was $3,650, with an average rate of 28%, the suit said. Added on insurance counted for $360 per loan, not including interest.

“Since the premiums and fees are financed, these add-ons increase interest payments by an average of about $180 in interest to the loan, for a total added cost to the consumer of approximately $540,” the lawsuit said.

The suit added that 80% of consumers, as of 2020, were were charged for added on insurance coverage.

Most of the consumers who were interviewed by state officials as part of the lawsuit said they didn’t know the additional coverage was optional, that it cost more money or that they had an add-on at all.

The loans, in many cases, were for consumers in difficult financial straits who had pressing financial needs, according to Cari Fais, who leads the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

“Mariner’s practice of attaching costly add-ons to the loans of unwitting consumers doubtless plunged many already debt-ridden families into more difficult circumstances,” Fais said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before a commission that will determine on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this year as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of an injunction against the law. Under the law, the panel will be allowed to ask for and assess the child’s height and weight in making decisions about whether a transgender girl would have an unfair advantage. The commission, which is set to be convened in the coming weeks, will include politically appointed experts from athletics and medicine.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. Walker said the law, as applied to diversity, inclusion and bias training in businesses, turns the First Amendment “upside down” because the state is barring speech by prohibiting discussion of certain concepts in training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Oregon State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat’s security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after the relationship — and the trooper’s apparent banishment to a post near the Canadian border — became the subject of newspaper headlines. There was public speculation at the time that Cuomo had personally ordered the trooper transferred to a post about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of the governor’s mansion because he was upset about the relationship. The report by Inspector General Lucy Lang does not address whether the governor requested the trooper’s transfer. Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said Friday that he had no role in it.
The Associated Press

Mississippi changes legal team to handle welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services is hiring a different law firm to try to recover millions of dollars in welfare money that was misspent in the state’s largest public corruption case in decades. The state Personnel Board on Thursday approved a contract for...
The Associated Press

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Credit Insurance#Insurance Policies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mariner Finance
The Associated Press

Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
CADIZ, OH
The Associated Press

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Associated Press

Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded guilty early this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down a sentence that was twice what defense attorneys had requested. After serving his sentence, Sharpe will have to go before a sentencing review board prior to his release, Price ruled. The board will evaluate Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and his level of rehabilitation. He will get credit for the nearly five years he has already been in custody, the judge said.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday to report finding a center console boat adrift and two unresponsive men aboard, Stonington police Capt. Todd Olson said. The men were pronounced dead at the scene. State environmental conservation police were called in to investigation. They said it appeared from a preliminary investigation that the boat hit a breakwall. Authorities said the boat was taking on water because of damage from a collision.
STONINGTON, CT
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy