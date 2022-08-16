Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap day care center for teenagers,' company looking to attract more 'affluent' customers

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. inflation at a four-decade high has hit lower-income Americans the hardest. On Tuesday, Walmart's results showed that those with bigger wallets are getting squeezed, too. The nation's largest retailer, which caters to budget-conscious shoppers, said it saw more middle- and higher-income customers shop at Walmart during the second quarter, a shift it said was different from prior economic downturns. "In Walmart's U.S. business, we have seen mid-to-higher income customers come to Walmart looking for value. As you would expect, food and consumables, in particular, are places where they're looking to save some money," Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on an investor call. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/16/walmart-wmt-earnings-q2-2023.html the company grew market share in the grocery segment during the second quarter ended July 31, with three-quarters of the gains coming from shoppers with annual incomes over $100,000. The company did not provide additional details on its market share gains. Most of these sales came through its U.S. e-commerce business, which grew 12% during the quarter, and helped the retailer post better-than-expected sales and lift its full-year profit forecast.

