Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap day care center for teenagers,' company looking to attract more 'affluent' customers

Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over AccidentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy
As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
Six Flags CEO draws ire over remarks about avoiding attracting 'Walmart customers' and saying discounted tickets turned parks into 'cheap day care for teenagers'
Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul angered consumers this week with what many are saying are classist remarks. Bassoul said heavy discounting turned the parks into "a day care center for teenagers." He also said the company is trying to turn its average guest from "the Kmart, Walmart to maybe the...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Beloved retail chain making an unexpected comeback with new store locations opening this month
Just when we thought this beloved retail chain was gone for good, it decided to make a major come back, and we couldn't be more excited. If you are an adult now, you probably have fond memories of the iconic toy store, Toys "R" Us. The store was a staple in many childhoods, providing a magical place to find the latest and greatest toys and gadgets.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
Ikea shoppers seen battling their way out of a Shanghai store after security staff tried to lock them in over COVID alert
Chaos arose in a Shanghai Ikea over the weekend, when shoppers were locked in the building after health officials learned someone who had been in contact with a COVID patient had visited the store. People in the store in the city’s Xuhui district were seen screaming and attempting to flee...
Walmart is creating mini stores on wheels for a travel company that rents out tiny cabins in remote places— see inside the General Store
Walmart partnered with growing hospitality company Getaway to open micro Walmart stores on wheels. The General Store by Walmart will sell items vacationers may have forgotten to pack. The stores will open at five Getaway locations by the end of this year. Walmart is now downsizing. But to peruse its...
Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.
This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
20 "Nightmare Customer" Stories That Prove Retail Workers Need A Raise
"They don’t pay you enough for this crap."
10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore
Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.
Six Flags CEO says parks became "cheap daycare center for teenagers"
Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul made some eyebrow-raising comments about his own parks in a call with investors last week, saying they had become "a cheap daycare center for teenagers."The company revealed on August 11 that attendance through July of this year is down 35% vs. 2019."In 2022, we have shocked the system with a significant increase in ticket price. This has resulted in lower but more profitable attendance," Bassoul said, according to a transcript of the corporate earnings call.He said Six Flags is "not going back to the days of heavy discounting, freebies and the perks that we were...
Walmart Plus shoppers can now get Paramount Plus at no extra cost – how to get deal
WALMART Plus members will be able to score a free Paramount Plus subscription – here's what you need to know. On Monday, Walmart announced that it is partnering with Paramount Global. Through this partnership, the American retail giant will offer its Walmart Plus members a free Paramount Plus Essential...
Walmart.com Drew Higher-Income Shoppers Looking to Buy Food
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. inflation at a four-decade high has hit lower-income Americans the hardest. On Tuesday, Walmart's results showed that those with bigger wallets are getting squeezed, too. The nation's largest retailer, which caters to budget-conscious shoppers, said it saw more middle- and higher-income customers shop at Walmart during the second quarter, a shift it said was different from prior economic downturns. "In Walmart's U.S. business, we have seen mid-to-higher income customers come to Walmart looking for value. As you would expect, food and consumables, in particular, are places where they're looking to save some money," Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on an investor call. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/16/walmart-wmt-earnings-q2-2023.html the company grew market share in the grocery segment during the second quarter ended July 31, with three-quarters of the gains coming from shoppers with annual incomes over $100,000. The company did not provide additional details on its market share gains. Most of these sales came through its U.S. e-commerce business, which grew 12% during the quarter, and helped the retailer post better-than-expected sales and lift its full-year profit forecast.
Online Grocery Shoppers Spend Hundreds More per Month Than In-Store Shoppers
woman shopping in grocery storePhoto by Hobi Industry for Pexels. Food prices continue to increase due to inflation, global conflicts, and issues with the supply chain. Of course, everyone wants to save money on their groceries whenever possible.
How Well Does Shipt Pay Its Shoppers? Payment and Perks, Explained
Folks seeking to make some extra money during a period of unemployment or on top of their regular job might look for gig work such as rideshare driving or shopping for customers. Shipt is one such company where you can sign up to shop for others on your own schedule. But does Shipt pay well, or are there better gig shopping opportunities?
Walmart+, the retailer’s Prime competitor, will add Paramount+ access as a new perk
Walmart has now officially announced the news of its agreement but did not say when access to the steaming service would roll out to Walmart+ members. (Update: Walmart disclosed on its earnings call after this news was released that the subscription will roll out in September.) However, the retailer said...
