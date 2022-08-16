ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap day care center for teenagers,' company looking to attract more 'affluent' customers

KIII TV3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Day Care Center#Six Flags#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart
TheStreet

Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Boston

Six Flags CEO says parks became "cheap daycare center for teenagers"

Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul made some eyebrow-raising comments about his own parks in a call with investors last week, saying they had become "a cheap daycare center for teenagers."The company revealed on August 11 that attendance through July of this year is down 35% vs. 2019."In 2022, we have shocked the system with a significant increase in ticket price. This has resulted in lower but more profitable attendance," Bassoul said, according to a transcript of the corporate earnings call.He said Six Flags is "not going back to the days of heavy discounting, freebies and the perks that we were...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Walmart.com Drew Higher-Income Shoppers Looking to Buy Food

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. inflation at a four-decade high has hit lower-income Americans the hardest. On Tuesday, Walmart's results showed that those with bigger wallets are getting squeezed, too. The nation's largest retailer, which caters to budget-conscious shoppers, said it saw more middle- and higher-income customers shop at Walmart during the second quarter, a shift it said was different from prior economic downturns. "In Walmart's U.S. business, we have seen mid-to-higher income customers come to Walmart looking for value. As you would expect, food and consumables, in particular, are places where they're looking to save some money," Walmart's Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on an investor call. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/16/walmart-wmt-earnings-q2-2023.html the company grew market share in the grocery segment during the second quarter ended July 31, with three-quarters of the gains coming from shoppers with annual incomes over $100,000. The company did not provide additional details on its market share gains. Most of these sales came through its U.S. e-commerce business, which grew 12% during the quarter, and helped the retailer post better-than-expected sales and lift its full-year profit forecast.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy