Florida posted its fourth consecutive week of decreases in first-time unemployment claims, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report released Thursday. The department estimated that 5,671 first-time claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 13, down from a revised count of 5,998 claims during the week that ended Aug. 6. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday will release a July unemployment report. The state’s June rate stood at 2.8 percent, representing 303,000 Floridians unemployed from a workforce of 10.633 million. [Source: News Service of Florida]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO