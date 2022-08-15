Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
Anti-abortion activists in Massachusetts are trying to 'modernize' the pro-life movement: 'We think men should be responsible'
Andrew Beckwith, the president of the Massachusetts Family Institute said men shouldn't use abortion as "a get out of jail free card."
Comments / 0