The launch of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols in 2020 marked a significant phase in the growth of the crypto industry. As of writing, the total value locked (TVL) in this market stands at $69 billion, with Ethereum DApps taking the lion’s share. While the ongoing market slump has also affected the DeFi ecosystem, it is hard to overlook the fundamental developments that are currently taking place.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO