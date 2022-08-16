Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
16 Crypto Platforms Including KuCoin Serving Illegally in South Korea: Regulator
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), a top financial regulator in South Korea, on Thursday urged its local consumers using overseas cryptocurrency exchanges to verify whether such platforms have been registered under the Korean financial authority. The watchdog disclosed that a total of 16 virtual asset service providers (VASPs) have...
CME Group to Launch Options on Ether Futures
CME Group, a derivatives marketplace based in Chicago, announced on Thursday that it will launch options on Ether futures on September 12 amid pending regulatory review. CME said such new contracts will deliver one Ether futures, sized at 50 Ether per contract, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Ether.
Jump Crypto to Build New Validator Client for Solana
Following the growing security breaches on the Solana Blockchain network, Jump Crypto, a start-up known for many things in the digital currency ecosystem ranging from system redesign to investment is set to help the protocol build a new validator client. This proposed validator client is bound to help the Solana...
ECB Publishes New Guideline on Regulated Digital Asset Licensing
The European Central Bank (ECB) has issued new licensing guidelines for regulating digital assets, although it currently does not have a unified regulatory framework governing crypto-asset activities and services. ECB stands for European Central Bank, the central bank of the 19 European Union countries that have adopted the Euro. The...
Robinhood to Pay Less Than Half of Initial Bid for Crypto Firm Ziglu
Nasdaq-listed financial services platform Robinhood Markets Inc has lowered its bid for United Kingdom-based crypto fintech firm, Ziglu in light of the current realities in the digital currency ecosystem. The interest in Ziglu was first revealed in April when the US-based brokerage app unveiled a $170 million bid to take...
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Involves Untimely Trading Prior to Crash: FT
The fall of renowned crypto lending platform Celsius Network has shed much light on the wobbled operations of the company in the months leading to the eventual halt in withdrawals. Alex Mashinsky and the Trading Funds Misappropriation. According to a Financial Times (FT) report, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Alex...
Tether Taps BDO Global for Attestation of Reserve
Tether Holdings Ltd has tapped the Italian branch of Binder Dijker Otte (BDO), the fifth biggest public accounting firm, to help handle its assurance and attestation processes. The move comes off as a step further in its bid to maintain business transparency across the board. With the reputation of BDO,...
Crypto Broker Genesis Cuts 20% Workforce, CEO Michael Moro Stepping Down
Genesis, a major institutional digital asset market and a full-service digital currency prime brokerage based in New York, on Wednesday announced several leadership changes amid the company’s efforts to boost the next phase of its growth. Genesis disclosed that its CEO Michael Moro is stepping down, and the firm...
Opinion: What Is Driving the ‘Crypto Winter’?
As record breaking temperatures have scorched the Northern Hemisphere, winter has hung over the crypto industry, with 2.25 trillion lost across the entire market in the past few months alone. Yet a report released in June by technology consulting firm Capgemini found that approximately 71% of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) have...
Ethereum Outperformed Bitcoin Since June Bottom, Up by Nearly 100%
Ethereum (ETH) has scaled heights more than Bitcoin (BTC) since they both hit 2-year lows in June. On June 19, BTC nosedived to $17,601, whereas ETH dropped to $880.93 as more bloodbath engulfed the crypto market. At the time, the Federal Reserve (Fed) news about interest rate hikes was still...
CoinFund Launches $300m Web3 Fund to Invest in Early Stage Startups
CoinFund, a New-York based crypto investment firm, announced on Wednesday that it has launched a $300 million venture capital fund to back early-stage blockchain projects. The venture fund, which is called ‘The CoinFund Ventures I fund,’ will invest in web3 firms showing commercial traction. David Pakman, CoinFund managing...
Decentralized Finance (DeFi); The Game-Changer in Creating a People Oriented Financial Ecosystem
The launch of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols in 2020 marked a significant phase in the growth of the crypto industry. As of writing, the total value locked (TVL) in this market stands at $69 billion, with Ethereum DApps taking the lion’s share. While the ongoing market slump has also affected the DeFi ecosystem, it is hard to overlook the fundamental developments that are currently taking place.
Chainlink And Pitango’s First Labs Unveil Summit And Hackathon To Boost Web3 Development In Israel
Upcoming Web3 summit and hackathon to enhance Israel’s web3 startup ecosystem by connecting initiatives with mentorship and industry thought leaders. Ethereum-based decentralized oracle network Chainlink, in partnership with Israeli venture capital firm Pitango’s Web3 venture lab First Labs, has revealed an upcoming web3 summit and hackathon scheduled to kick-off in September 2022.
Ethereum 2.0: Upcoming Upgrade Will Not Eradicate High Gas Fees
The growing anticipation of the Merge of the Ethereum network's Beacon Chain with the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) mainnet to usher in the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) version of the protocol has generated a number of misconceptions from the public. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has come out to debunk some of these misconceptions,...
