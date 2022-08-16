ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

EWN

Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck

Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
blockchain.news

Ethereum Outperformed Bitcoin Since June Bottom, Up by Nearly 100%

Ethereum (ETH) has scaled heights more than Bitcoin (BTC) since they both hit 2-year lows in June. On June 19, BTC nosedived to $17,601, whereas ETH dropped to $880.93 as more bloodbath engulfed the crypto market. At the time, the Federal Reserve (Fed) news about interest rate hikes was still...
u.today

Shiba Inu Retail Holders Buying up Recent SHIB Price Drop, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fortune

The singles tax is evolving in the age of inflation, and it means your married friends are probably 9x richer than you

For undecided couples, the decision to tie the knot with a significant other could have economic ramifications as well as personal ones. The percentage of American adults living with a spouse has declined notably over the past several decades, from 66.6% in 1950 to just 50% last year, with the number of people living alone or with unmarried partners rising instead, according to Census data.
blockchain.news

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Involves Untimely Trading Prior to Crash: FT

The fall of renowned crypto lending platform Celsius Network has shed much light on the wobbled operations of the company in the months leading to the eventual halt in withdrawals. Alex Mashinsky and the Trading Funds Misappropriation. According to a Financial Times (FT) report, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Alex...
EWN

Huobi Exchange’s HUSD Stablecoin Loses Its Peg To The US Dollar

Stable Universal’s HUSD stablecoin has lost its peg to the US dollar. The stablecoin was earlier launched in 2018, in collaboration with the Huobi crypto exchange. Huobi Bitcoin exchange’s stablecoin HUSD has lost its peg to the US dollar and is currently trading at $0.88. HUSD Stablecoin Plummets...
blockchain.news

Celsius Received Approval to Continue Bitcoin Mining

Celsius Network has been granted the approval to use its mined Bitcoin (BTC) to offset some of the deficit incurred in its daily operations. The approval was granted by the Judge presiding over the firm’s bankruptcy case, Judge Martin Glenn of the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
blockchain.news

Tether Taps BDO Global for Attestation of Reserve

Tether Holdings Ltd has tapped the Italian branch of Binder Dijker Otte (BDO), the fifth biggest public accounting firm, to help handle its assurance and attestation processes. The move comes off as a step further in its bid to maintain business transparency across the board. With the reputation of BDO,...
blockchain.news

Ripple Launches Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil

Ripple, a US-based leading provider of crypto solutions for businesses, announced on Thursday the launch of its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) in Brazil. According to the statement, Travelex Bank will become the first Brazilian financial institution to use the ODL to boost its trading activities. Ripple’s ODL solution uses XRP,...
blockchain.news

Robinhood to Pay Less Than Half of Initial Bid for Crypto Firm Ziglu

Nasdaq-listed financial services platform Robinhood Markets Inc has lowered its bid for United Kingdom-based crypto fintech firm, Ziglu in light of the current realities in the digital currency ecosystem. The interest in Ziglu was first revealed in April when the US-based brokerage app unveiled a $170 million bid to take...
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
blockchain.news

CME Group to Launch Options on Ether Futures

CME Group, a derivatives marketplace based in Chicago, announced on Thursday that it will launch options on Ether futures on September 12 amid pending regulatory review. CME said such new contracts will deliver one Ether futures, sized at 50 Ether per contract, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Ether.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Accounting For Bitcoin And Digital Assets: Everyone Loves Controversy

This is an opinion editorial by Matt Maraia, a CPA looking to help educate the Bitcoin community on the ever-changing regulations on accounting standards. As the evolving digital assets ecosystem continues to pose more questions than answers within the accounting sector, members of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) delivered some groundbreaking news. On May 11, 2022, the FASB voted in favor of holding future discussions on the current dilemma presented by corporate cryptocurrency investments, signaling a potential overhaul to current accounting guidance on digital assets.
biztoc.com

Biggest Stablecoin Issuer, Tether, Switches Accounting Firm to BDO Italia

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that are pegged to government-backed currencies like the dollar. Stablecoin issuers say that each token is backed one-for-one with liquid investments. Tether Holdings switched the accounting firm that signs off on its attestation reports to BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of BDO. Cash...
