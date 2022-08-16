Read full article on original website
Related
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
JPMorgan Sees Ethereum Merge Spelling $650M Revenue Opportunity For This Crypto Exchange
Research from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM finds that crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN stands to gain significantly from the upcoming Ethereum ETH/USD Merge. What Happened: An increase in staking revenue after the Merge will have a positive impact on Coinbase, explained JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington in a note seen by CoinDesk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Ethereum Outperformed Bitcoin Since June Bottom, Up by Nearly 100%
Ethereum (ETH) has scaled heights more than Bitcoin (BTC) since they both hit 2-year lows in June. On June 19, BTC nosedived to $17,601, whereas ETH dropped to $880.93 as more bloodbath engulfed the crypto market. At the time, the Federal Reserve (Fed) news about interest rate hikes was still...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
u.today
Shiba Inu Retail Holders Buying up Recent SHIB Price Drop, Data Shows
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The singles tax is evolving in the age of inflation, and it means your married friends are probably 9x richer than you
For undecided couples, the decision to tie the knot with a significant other could have economic ramifications as well as personal ones. The percentage of American adults living with a spouse has declined notably over the past several decades, from 66.6% in 1950 to just 50% last year, with the number of people living alone or with unmarried partners rising instead, according to Census data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Involves Untimely Trading Prior to Crash: FT
The fall of renowned crypto lending platform Celsius Network has shed much light on the wobbled operations of the company in the months leading to the eventual halt in withdrawals. Alex Mashinsky and the Trading Funds Misappropriation. According to a Financial Times (FT) report, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Alex...
dailyhodl.com
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Kick Off Trading on Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and adding support for two more low-cap altcoins. Earlier this week, the exchange listed HIGH, the native asset of open-world metaverse game Highstreet. The game offers virtual real estate and an online shop, and can be played via virtual reality...
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions.
Huobi Exchange’s HUSD Stablecoin Loses Its Peg To The US Dollar
Stable Universal’s HUSD stablecoin has lost its peg to the US dollar. The stablecoin was earlier launched in 2018, in collaboration with the Huobi crypto exchange. Huobi Bitcoin exchange’s stablecoin HUSD has lost its peg to the US dollar and is currently trading at $0.88. HUSD Stablecoin Plummets...
blockchain.news
Celsius Received Approval to Continue Bitcoin Mining
Celsius Network has been granted the approval to use its mined Bitcoin (BTC) to offset some of the deficit incurred in its daily operations. The approval was granted by the Judge presiding over the firm’s bankruptcy case, Judge Martin Glenn of the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
blockchain.news
Tether Taps BDO Global for Attestation of Reserve
Tether Holdings Ltd has tapped the Italian branch of Binder Dijker Otte (BDO), the fifth biggest public accounting firm, to help handle its assurance and attestation processes. The move comes off as a step further in its bid to maintain business transparency across the board. With the reputation of BDO,...
blockchain.news
Ripple Launches Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil
Ripple, a US-based leading provider of crypto solutions for businesses, announced on Thursday the launch of its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) in Brazil. According to the statement, Travelex Bank will become the first Brazilian financial institution to use the ODL to boost its trading activities. Ripple’s ODL solution uses XRP,...
blockchain.news
Robinhood to Pay Less Than Half of Initial Bid for Crypto Firm Ziglu
Nasdaq-listed financial services platform Robinhood Markets Inc has lowered its bid for United Kingdom-based crypto fintech firm, Ziglu in light of the current realities in the digital currency ecosystem. The interest in Ziglu was first revealed in April when the US-based brokerage app unveiled a $170 million bid to take...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
blockchain.news
CME Group to Launch Options on Ether Futures
CME Group, a derivatives marketplace based in Chicago, announced on Thursday that it will launch options on Ether futures on September 12 amid pending regulatory review. CME said such new contracts will deliver one Ether futures, sized at 50 Ether per contract, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Ether.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Accounting For Bitcoin And Digital Assets: Everyone Loves Controversy
This is an opinion editorial by Matt Maraia, a CPA looking to help educate the Bitcoin community on the ever-changing regulations on accounting standards. As the evolving digital assets ecosystem continues to pose more questions than answers within the accounting sector, members of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) delivered some groundbreaking news. On May 11, 2022, the FASB voted in favor of holding future discussions on the current dilemma presented by corporate cryptocurrency investments, signaling a potential overhaul to current accounting guidance on digital assets.
biztoc.com
Biggest Stablecoin Issuer, Tether, Switches Accounting Firm to BDO Italia
Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that are pegged to government-backed currencies like the dollar. Stablecoin issuers say that each token is backed one-for-one with liquid investments. Tether Holdings switched the accounting firm that signs off on its attestation reports to BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of BDO. Cash...
Comments / 0