King County, WA

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
Man Sets 5 Fires, Arrested

A man was arrested for setting 5 fires to homes in the Central District last week. The 27-year-old man was arrested on a arson charges. All five of the fires were set in the front or rear entrances of homes and involved nearby combustible materials such as chopped firewood, patio furniture, trash bins and propane grills.
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021

Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
