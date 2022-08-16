Read full article on original website
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Several vehicles stolen from Lynnwood-area car lot after thieves take keys
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are investigating a break-in at a Lynnwood-area car lot. The burglary at ZAG Motors on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest was called in at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. At least three vehicles were stolen after the thieves made off with the...
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
seattlemedium.com
Man Sets 5 Fires, Arrested
A man was arrested for setting 5 fires to homes in the Central District last week. The 27-year-old man was arrested on a arson charges. All five of the fires were set in the front or rear entrances of homes and involved nearby combustible materials such as chopped firewood, patio furniture, trash bins and propane grills.
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Woman flees from Bellevue police, strikes and rolls second vehicle
An encounter Bellevue police had while responding to an unresponsive woman in a car ended with a felony hit-and-run on Wednesday, according to the Bellevue Police Department. At about 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a car in the Fred Meyer parking lot. When...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
According to the Bellevue Police, a hit-and-run incident was reported on Wednesday in Bellevue. Police stated that a woman started a car with a screwdriver in the Fred Meyer parking lot and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The woman ran over a red light at...
kentreporter.com
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
Troopers arrest wrong-way driver on I-90 early Thursday morning
A driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near State Route 18 was arrested early Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, troopers received 13 911 calls about a person driving in the wrong direction on I-90, west of Snoqualmie.
Man wanted in Kirkland ‘violent domestic assault’ arrested in California
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in California in connection with what police said was a violent domestic assault on a Kirkland resident in July. Kirkland police said the victim was attacked with a vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store in a nearby jurisdiction. After...
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
KOMO News
Seattle police ask for help to identify suspect in brutal apartment elevator attack
SEATTLE — It has almost been three months since a woman was viciously attacked in an elevator at her Central District apartment and police are asking for your help to identify the suspect. Seattle police say the suspect entered the apartment lobby at 9:48 p.m. May 30, went into...
myeverettnews.com
Violent Crime In Everett Rising Rapidly – Murder Rate May Quadruple Over 2021
Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.
q13fox.com
Surveillance video captures suspects who stole survey drones, construction equipment
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. - Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three burglary suspects. They stole a large amount of construction equipment and survey drones from the Kuker Ranken store on July 17th. The video includes audio of the suspects talking to each other as...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
nbc16.com
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left teen critically wounded
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood...
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
