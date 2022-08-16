Wednesday night Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman presented the Everett City Council with a public safety briefing. The news was not overly encouraging as the Chief addressed firearms and violent crime, drugs and homelessness, living crime data (which means close to real time so what is reported today could be different tomorrow as more details are refined), and the role Everett Police have along with lawmakers, prosecutors, judges and community members. Deputy Mayor Nick Harper also addressed the council on a public safety initiative undertaken by Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and most of the other mayors in Snohomish County.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO