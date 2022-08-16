ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store. If you're looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don't want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don't worry, you'll still be full!), then Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!
Waitr Rebrands, Relaunches Under New Name

You might want to check the app store on your phone for updates. Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr has undergone a major rebranding and will now offer a lot more than just food. The new brand, ASAP, will still focus on delivering food from local restaurants, but the company has...
KLFY.com

Brynn & Maia’s wraps Lafayette in an egg roll

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, Brynn & Maia’s joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off the dishes they serve throughout the week on the North side. Below, Keyla Jones plates Bayou Rolls, Rice & Gravy, Shrimp & Grits and a Cajun Fish plate. Each are served on different days respectively. Menus are posted on Brynn & Maia’s social media to keep up with what is being served.
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
