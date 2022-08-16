Read full article on original website
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
Baton Rouge Mom Wins Groceries for a Year on the Food Network
We love it when people from Louisiana represent our state and put us in a good spotlight; that is what these two ladies are doing. Katie Sample is a graduate of LSU, a speech pathologist, and can now say she is a famous TV celebrity. Suzanne Duplantis is an author...
EAT LAFAYETTE: Deano’s is a Local Tradition With a Taste for Everyone
It's the motto that Deano's in Lafayette has become known for as the award-winning restaurant is a local favorite across Acadiana. From pizzas that feature Cajun, Italian, Asian, and Greek ingredients, Deano's is not afraid to try new combinations that other pizza restaurants won't touch. Our next stop on the...
EatLafayette – Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store
The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store. If you're looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don't want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don't worry, you'll still be full!), then Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
The next stop during the 'Eat Lafayette' campaign was at The Ruins, which is in Parc Lafayette at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camilia Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour. The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space. Some of the features that...
theadvocate.com
A new performing arts center is needed in Lafayette, regardless of location, tourism CEO says
When the decision is made to replace the Heymann Center somewhere in Lafayette, either of the two locations — downtown or next to the Cajundome — would be beneficial, said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. Speaking during a Wednesday Lunch N...
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
Michael’s Men’s Club Wins National ‘Feature Club of the Year’ Award
Michael's Men's Club in Broussard has been recognized nationally, winning "Feature Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club Expo in Las Vegas. Michael's Men's Club Wins The 'Feature Club of the Year' Award. This past weekend the 2022 Gentleman's Club Expo was held at Planet Hollywood in Las...
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
Waitr Rebrands, Relaunches Under New Name
You might want to check the app store on your phone for updates. Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr has undergone a major rebranding and will now offer a lot more than just food. The new brand, ASAP, will still focus on delivering food from local restaurants, but the company has...
Catalytic converter theft leaves ARCH ShareHouse without a truck
The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) ShareHouse is asking for help from the public after a catalytic converter was stolen from the truck
Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park
Love Fest will be a free community-based festival to be held at Moncus Park in Lafayette on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special. Love Fest will take place at Moncus...
KLFY.com
Brynn & Maia’s wraps Lafayette in an egg roll
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, Brynn & Maia’s joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off the dishes they serve throughout the week on the North side. Below, Keyla Jones plates Bayou Rolls, Rice & Gravy, Shrimp & Grits and a Cajun Fish plate. Each are served on different days respectively. Menus are posted on Brynn & Maia’s social media to keep up with what is being served.
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
Spontaneous combustion of oily rags cause of Lafayette business fire
The cause of a 4 a.m. fire at a Lafayette business was due to oily rags stacked in a large plastic bag that likely spontaneously ignited
