Cincinnati, OH

uc.edu

UC Office of Innovation leadership transition announced

University of Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto announced to campus today that UC’s Chief Innovation Officer David Adams has accepted a new role as Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development under Governor Eric Holcomb. Adams came to UC in 2017 as the University’s first Chief Innovation Officer. He also served as CEO of the University of Cincinnati Research Institute (UCRI).
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Computer appreciation class highlights technology’s impact on daily life

Ever wonder how everyday technology works? Your phone? Gaming systems? Search?. A new University of Cincinnati course offered this fall, ‘CS-CA1001: Computer Appreciation: Thinking and Creating Like a Computer Scientist,’ is designed to give students of all majors an introduction into the field of computer science. The goal of the course is to demystify various aspects of computer science, including how computing machines are harnessed to solve problems in game playing, discover information, and control simple robots. The course will also cover the implications of computing technologies on safety, security, and ethics.
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

UC Clermont Library – Fall 2022 Hours

The UC Clermont College Library will begin Fall semester hours on Monday, August 22. These hours will end with the semester on Friday, December 9. Exceptions will occur in between but are posted in advance on our website. You find our hours on the bottom of the page at libraries.uc.edu/clermont.
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Local 12: UC scientist develops one-of-a-kind sensor

UC College of Engineering and Applied Science assistant professor Yeongkin Kim and his colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed a new device to monitor a patient's health over hours or days. The device can help monitor conditions such as heart disease, depression or diabetes. "Our sensors are very...
CINCINNATI, OH
