Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
uc.edu
UC Office of Innovation leadership transition announced
University of Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto announced to campus today that UC’s Chief Innovation Officer David Adams has accepted a new role as Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development under Governor Eric Holcomb. Adams came to UC in 2017 as the University’s first Chief Innovation Officer. He also served as CEO of the University of Cincinnati Research Institute (UCRI).
uc.edu
Computer appreciation class highlights technology’s impact on daily life
Ever wonder how everyday technology works? Your phone? Gaming systems? Search?. A new University of Cincinnati course offered this fall, ‘CS-CA1001: Computer Appreciation: Thinking and Creating Like a Computer Scientist,’ is designed to give students of all majors an introduction into the field of computer science. The goal of the course is to demystify various aspects of computer science, including how computing machines are harnessed to solve problems in game playing, discover information, and control simple robots. The course will also cover the implications of computing technologies on safety, security, and ethics.
uc.edu
UC Clermont Library – Fall 2022 Hours
The UC Clermont College Library will begin Fall semester hours on Monday, August 22. These hours will end with the semester on Friday, December 9. Exceptions will occur in between but are posted in advance on our website. You find our hours on the bottom of the page at libraries.uc.edu/clermont.
uc.edu
Local 12: UC scientist develops one-of-a-kind sensor
UC College of Engineering and Applied Science assistant professor Yeongkin Kim and his colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed a new device to monitor a patient's health over hours or days. The device can help monitor conditions such as heart disease, depression or diabetes. "Our sensors are very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uc.edu
UC research examines barriers to treatment of COVID-19 in local Latinx families
Research from the University of Cincinnati examines the barriers as well as those that are helpful in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Latinx families in Cincinnati. The study, in collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, is funded by the Center for Clinical & Translational Science & Training....
uc.edu
WVXU: How you can prepare now for the upcoming fall allergy season
If you have itchy puffy eyes and a nasal drip that just won’t quit, you might be one of more than 23 million Americans with ragweed allergies. This troublesome weed is making life miserable for many as the seasons change. In an interview with WVXU, Ahmad Sedaghat, MD, PhD,...
Comments / 0