cryptoslate.com
Ripple and Travelex partner up to launch crypto payments in Brazil
Crypto technology firm Ripple and Latin American Bank Travelex inked a new partnership on August 18 to spread instant cross-border crypto payments in Brazil using Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution. Ripple’s ODL allows for instant cross-border transfers for a meager settlement cost. The ODL also doesn’t require pre-funded capital...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Gold’s value fell amid war, record inflation and potential recession – is Bitcoin a better hedge?
Gold has long been considered the ideal hedge against inflation for a long time. The precious metal has stood the test of economic meltdown, rising against the crashing value of the dollar, or so we thought. Global events in 2022 have shown that gold may no longer be the best...
cryptoslate.com
Tether to issue monthly attestation reports with new accounting firm BDO Italia
Tether said Aug. 18 that it is now working with BDO Italia, a top five global accounting firm, in an effort to increase the transparency of the USDT stablecoin. The collaboration will see Tether release its proof-of-reserve report on a monthly basis. BDO Italia took over from MHA Cayman as Tether’s accounting firm in July 2022.
cryptoslate.com
The Nexo Booster is bringing leverage trading to Nexo
Nexo, a leading cryptocurrency lending platform and exchange, has introduced a new feature on its platform — the Nexo Booster. Launched earlier this year as part of the Nexo app, the Booster is now set to bring more functionalities to the platform’s web users and enable them to grow their holdings further.
cryptoslate.com
MAXUSDT Limited – The innovative company behind the development of cloud mining and DeFi hardware
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. In the case of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, mining does not involve excavating mines deep within the earth and hauling out...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
cryptoslate.com
ABBC Foundation announces the launching of crypto payment shopping mall Buyaladdin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency....
cryptoslate.com
Nigeria’s CBDC eNaira records $10M in transaction since October
Nigeria’s digital currency eNaira has reportedly reached 270,000 users as recorded transactions hits N4 billion (approx. $10 million) since its launch in October 2021. The CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele highlighted the milestones achieved by the digital currency during an eNaira hackthon held on August 18. Emefiele said:. “Since the...
cryptoslate.com
Research: What happens to our assets in a stagflationary environment? Will smart money eventually move into BTC?
Inflation has become one of the most pressing global economic issues today. Rising prices have drastically reduced both the overall wealth and the purchasing power of a huge chunk of the developed world. And while inflation certainly is one of the biggest drivers of economic crisis, a bigger danger looms...
cryptoslate.com
How to put together a global Web3 event with EthCC[5] organizer Bettina Boon Falleur
There are some people in crypto who never seem to stop working, and Bettina Boon Falleur is certainly one of these people. Bettina is the organizer of EthCC, which had its fifth outing this year amid a European heatwave that reached 41c during the event. In this interview Bettina talks...
cryptoslate.com
South Korea to block 16 unregistered foreign crypto exchanges
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) reported 16 foreign crypto exchanges to investigative agencies for violating the Specific Financial Information Act, news1 reported on August 18. According to the report, the law prevents unregistered crypto exchanges from operating without a license, but the 16 firms have been providing crypto...
cryptoslate.com
FTX backtracks on FDIC insurance but fails to delete all references
Following the demands from the FDIC for FTX to cease making misleading statements about FDIC insurance, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to undertake crisis management. SBF stated that the message was “getting garbled” regarding actions taken by FTX to distance itself from protocols that may not comply with U.S. sanctions.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Miner selloff slows down amid back-to-back difficulty increases
Numbers from Glassnode show that the rising Bitcoin (BTC)price has led to a slowdown in miners selling off their BTC as mining difficulty has seen back-to-back increases of 1% since the beginning of August. Miner liquidations started right after the Luna crash in May. The chart above shows coin transfers...
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik cheers Ethereum community push back over harsh Canadian crypto rules
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin commended community members for speaking out against new Canadian rules limiting crypto buys. Canadian exchanges Bitbuy and Newton are imposing CAD$30,000 ($23,100) annual buy limits on all tokens except Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. However, this does not apply to British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, or Quebec residents.
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)
Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto markets plunge as Euro trading hours start, Bitcoin loses support at $22,000
Cryptocurrencies fell sharply during the start of Euro trading hours, with the total crypto market cap losing 3% to bottom at $1.049 trillion. Bitcoin fell 6% to the downside, losing $22,000 in the process. The swing dropped as low as $21,400, marking a three-week low for the market leader. A slight rally followed, with BTC priced at briefly regaining $22,000.
cryptoslate.com
Largest Ethereum miner, Ethermine, stops processing sanctioned transactions
The hope of a decentralized, open, free internet is in jeopardy right now. This is not hyperbole, FUD, or clickbait. Ethermine, the largest Ethereum mining pool, no longer produces blocks containing Tornado Cash transactions. This is likely due to OFAC sanctions and is an example of censorship at the protocol level.
cryptoslate.com
Binance CEO CZ lashes out at Chinese media, The Block for spreading FUD
Crypto exchange giant Binance‘s CEO Changpeng Chao (CZ) posted a thread on his Twitter account, lashing out at the major Chinese news site 163 for publishing fake news on Binance to spread FUD. The CEO also reminded the crowd that the global crypto news site The Block also spread...
cryptoslate.com
Aztec responds to claims FTX froze user funds for interacting with the protocol
CryptoSlate reported that FTX had frozen user accounts because they interacted with Aztec Network. Aztec has now responded to the claims by reiterating its core values and confirming that it “will not be passive in stopping illicit behavior.”. Also documented by Wu Blockchain, the accusations of FTX users having...
