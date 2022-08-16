ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

cryptoslate.com

Ripple and Travelex partner up to launch crypto payments in Brazil

Crypto technology firm Ripple and Latin American Bank Travelex inked a new partnership on August 18 to spread instant cross-border crypto payments in Brazil using Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution. Ripple’s ODL allows for instant cross-border transfers for a meager settlement cost. The ODL also doesn’t require pre-funded capital...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Tether to issue monthly attestation reports with new accounting firm BDO Italia

Tether said Aug. 18 that it is now working with BDO Italia, a top five global accounting firm, in an effort to increase the transparency of the USDT stablecoin. The collaboration will see Tether release its proof-of-reserve report on a monthly basis. BDO Italia took over from MHA Cayman as Tether’s accounting firm in July 2022.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

The Nexo Booster is bringing leverage trading to Nexo

Nexo, a leading cryptocurrency lending platform and exchange, has introduced a new feature on its platform — the Nexo Booster. Launched earlier this year as part of the Nexo app, the Booster is now set to bring more functionalities to the platform’s web users and enable them to grow their holdings further.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

ABBC Foundation announces the launching of crypto payment shopping mall Buyaladdin

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency....
SHOPPING
cryptoslate.com

Nigeria’s CBDC eNaira records $10M in transaction since October

Nigeria’s digital currency eNaira has reportedly reached 270,000 users as recorded transactions hits N4 billion (approx. $10 million) since its launch in October 2021. The CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele highlighted the milestones achieved by the digital currency during an eNaira hackthon held on August 18. Emefiele said:. “Since the...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

South Korea to block 16 unregistered foreign crypto exchanges

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) reported 16 foreign crypto exchanges to investigative agencies for violating the Specific Financial Information Act, news1 reported on August 18. According to the report, the law prevents unregistered crypto exchanges from operating without a license, but the 16 firms have been providing crypto...
WORLD
cryptoslate.com

FTX backtracks on FDIC insurance but fails to delete all references

Following the demands from the FDIC for FTX to cease making misleading statements about FDIC insurance, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to undertake crisis management. SBF stated that the message was “getting garbled” regarding actions taken by FTX to distance itself from protocols that may not comply with U.S. sanctions.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Research: Miner selloff slows down amid back-to-back difficulty increases

Numbers from Glassnode show that the rising Bitcoin (BTC)price has led to a slowdown in miners selling off their BTC as mining difficulty has seen back-to-back increases of 1% since the beginning of August. Miner liquidations started right after the Luna crash in May. The chart above shows coin transfers...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Vitalik cheers Ethereum community push back over harsh Canadian crypto rules

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin commended community members for speaking out against new Canadian rules limiting crypto buys. Canadian exchanges Bitbuy and Newton are imposing CAD$30,000 ($23,100) annual buy limits on all tokens except Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. However, this does not apply to British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, or Quebec residents.
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Crypto markets plunge as Euro trading hours start, Bitcoin loses support at $22,000

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply during the start of Euro trading hours, with the total crypto market cap losing 3% to bottom at $1.049 trillion. Bitcoin fell 6% to the downside, losing $22,000 in the process. The swing dropped as low as $21,400, marking a three-week low for the market leader. A slight rally followed, with BTC priced at briefly regaining $22,000.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Largest Ethereum miner, Ethermine, stops processing sanctioned transactions

The hope of a decentralized, open, free internet is in jeopardy right now. This is not hyperbole, FUD, or clickbait. Ethermine, the largest Ethereum mining pool, no longer produces blocks containing Tornado Cash transactions. This is likely due to OFAC sanctions and is an example of censorship at the protocol level.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Binance CEO CZ lashes out at Chinese media, The Block for spreading FUD

Crypto exchange giant Binance‘s CEO Changpeng Chao (CZ) posted a thread on his Twitter account, lashing out at the major Chinese news site 163 for publishing fake news on Binance to spread FUD. The CEO also reminded the crowd that the global crypto news site The Block also spread...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Aztec responds to claims FTX froze user funds for interacting with the protocol

CryptoSlate reported that FTX had frozen user accounts because they interacted with Aztec Network. Aztec has now responded to the claims by reiterating its core values and confirming that it “will not be passive in stopping illicit behavior.”. Also documented by Wu Blockchain, the accusations of FTX users having...
ECONOMY

