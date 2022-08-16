ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Football: The Tigers’ fans will love the new NCAA rule change

The unfortunate reality of being an official in sports is that it’s impossible to be perfect. Refereeing controversy is a part of the game and it has been for decades. However, with the introduction of video replay and other technology, spectators are becoming most restless. LSU Football has had its fair share of on-field debacles over the years, but few have come at the hands of an officiating blunder. The Tigers’ biggest issue of the last two decades was with the BCS format.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome

Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Songs of Hope for Dillan Pope

Songs of Hope is a benefit for Dillan Pope organized by The Spared Path. This is an all day event at Warehouse 535 on August 28 from 1pm to 9pm. There will be 7 bands, online auction, raffle, food truck, and t-shirts. Dillan Pope is a native of Lafayette who...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and killed Trey Allen, 21, outside Raxx Bar in West Baton Rouge Parish. The shooting happened after an altercation broke out in the parking lot.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA

