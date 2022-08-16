Read full article on original website
LSU Football: The Tigers’ fans will love the new NCAA rule change
The unfortunate reality of being an official in sports is that it’s impossible to be perfect. Refereeing controversy is a part of the game and it has been for decades. However, with the introduction of video replay and other technology, spectators are becoming most restless. LSU Football has had its fair share of on-field debacles over the years, but few have come at the hands of an officiating blunder. The Tigers’ biggest issue of the last two decades was with the BCS format.
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome
Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
Former LSU basketball star in WNBA playoffs with top-seeded Aces
Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
theadvocate.com
A key member of the UL athletic department has left to become an AD at his alma mater
University of Louisiana at Lafayette deputy athletic director Nico Yantko was introduced Tuesday as the new director of athletics at his alma mater, Murray State University. “What a day,” said Yantko, who graduated from Murray State in 2009 as a football student-athlete for the Racers. “What an emotional experience.”
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
1037thegame.com
Songs of Hope for Dillan Pope
Songs of Hope is a benefit for Dillan Pope organized by The Spared Path. This is an all day event at Warehouse 535 on August 28 from 1pm to 9pm. There will be 7 bands, online auction, raffle, food truck, and t-shirts. Dillan Pope is a native of Lafayette who...
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
brproud.com
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
brproud.com
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
wbrz.com
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and killed Trey Allen, 21, outside Raxx Bar in West Baton Rouge Parish. The shooting happened after an altercation broke out in the parking lot.
theadvocate.com
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary
While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
