Yankees immediately add Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial to lineup in roster shakeup
The New York Yankees, still nine games ahead in the AL East standings entering Wednesday night, have a clear need for new blood as the dog days of summer take their seemingly endless toll. Stuck in the longest offensive doldrums in franchise history — no, really — the Yanks haven’t...
Aaron Hicks Hits New Yankees Low With 'Embarrassing' Performance Against Rays
Hicks had a night to forget in New York's shutout loss to the Rays, making a critical mistake in the outfield while failing to capitalize offensively with runners in scoring position
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
Pat Caputo: A.J. Hinch leading Tigers GM search? Why?
The Tigers won six straight games in early July. While it remained a long shot to anticipate a playoff spot, respectability was within reach. They were 8 games out in the wildcard, and 9.5 in the division.
Could the Phillies Sign Correa in the Offseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies could pursue shortstop Carlos Correa during the MLB offseason.
Needing a Spark, Yankees to Promote Two Prospects From Triple-A
The Yankees are reportedly calling up both infielder Oswaldo Cabrera and outfielder Estevan Florial before Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays
Ex-Yankees Starter Jordan Montgomery Continues to Dominate With Cardinals
Montgomery has allowed just one earned run in his first three starts with the Cardinals, earning the victory in all three outings for St. Louis
