Wildcats bring back veterans
With less than a week until its jamboree and just under two weeks from opening night, the Union football Wildcats held their annual scrimmage Saturday at Stierberger Stadium. Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said the team is progressing well.
Bally Sports+ to launch in September. Here's what it means for St. Louis sports fans.
ST. LOUIS — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the owner of Bally Sports Midwest, plans to roll out its local direct-to-consumer sports streaming service nationwide in September. While the streaming service will provide local fans with a new outlet to watch St. Louis Blues telecast, its ability to broadcast games...
New Haven cross country looks for runners
Last year, they were among the top 10 in the state. This year, New Haven’s cross country team would like to have 10 runners.
Kids from Jefferson, Franklin counties compete for national mullet championship
MISSOURI, USA — When it comes to rocking a mullet, a pair of kids in the 5 On Your Side viewing area know how to embrace it. Cash Larrison of Catawissa, Missouri, and Nolan Schanz Jr. of Festus, Missouri, are finalists in one of the hairiest contests in the country.
Union pool prepares for year end
With many lifeguards heading back to school, the Union Splash-N-Swimplex will be closing a week earlier than it did last year, though later than it did pre-pandemic. The pool will close for the season Sunday, Aug. 21. In addition, it will be open shortened hours, from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday this week, except for Thursday, when the pool will be closed all day.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
St. Louis cardiologist competes in new NBC show, ‘Dancing With Myself’
In St. Louis, Dr. Amar Shere has danced in front of small crowds as a BollyX dance fitness instructor at the city’s Yes Honey Studio while entertaining much larger virtual audiences on social media, garnering at least 112,500 followers and 1.1 million likes on TikTok alone. Shere is a...
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
Union Expressway still on track
After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
Hazelwood teen injured in crash on Mark Twain Lake
A Hazelwood teenager was hospitalized over the weekend following a watercraft crash on Mark Twain Lake.
Construction Begins on New $30 Million Clement Auto Group Mall in Wentzville
Clement Auto Group has begun construction of its new 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art auto mall near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Interstate 70 in Wentzville that will include dealerships selling Hyundai and Ford automobiles when it opens next year. The 30,000 square foot Clement Hyundai dealership will be built...
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
