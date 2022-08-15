Read full article on original website
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Will’s Cinnamon Shop Announces Uptown Plans
Will’s Cinnamon Shop, the sweet bakery located in Hot Springs, has announced that it will be expanding to the Uptown area, with a lot it plans to stack with food trucks or trailers. On Aug. 16, the restaurant announced that it had leased 910 Park Ave for its food...
Wednesday’s Child: Meet Gloria & 2-year-old daughter
Gloria recently decided she wanted to be considered for adoption. She comes with a beautiful gift that she'll bring with her to her new home.
Survivor of Little Rock weekend double shooting shares his story
Alexis Oliver is just one of many people who were shot or shot at more than 24 hours around the Little Rock Metro Area Saturday and Sunday.
North Little Rock pantry & thrift store caught on fire overnight
Representatives from a North Little Rock thrift store and pantry said Tuesday that their main building was destroyed in a fire.
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
Little Rock Animal Village kittens heading to north Arkansas
Kittens from the Little Rock Animal Village are heading to northern Arkansas.
Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations, North Little Rock School District announces new venue
Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
New report looks at children's behavior and mental health
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's Hospital has connected with hundreds of people for an assessment that sheds light on critical issues plaguing children in the state-- all in the hopes of finding solutions. From parents and caregivers, to stakeholders and community partners, the study utilizes focus groups to...
LRPD investigating Fillmore St. shooting that injured pregnant woman, 5-year-old
Little Rock police investigating an overnight shooting involving a pregnant woman, along with her 5-year-old daughter.
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
Little Rock neighbors say they’ve lost hope after string of violence leaves three dead
A string of violence in the Capital City this weekend leaves many in the area speechless.
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
