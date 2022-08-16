ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
tipranks.com

Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts

High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Motley Fool

Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

The two stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they've raised their payouts at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running. One of the pair is facing some headwinds, but cooling investor sentiment makes its dividend yield especially attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Reclaims 34K as Walmart, Home Depot Stocks Soar

Stocks started Tuesday on shaky ground before muscling higher thanks to a pair of well-received earnings reports from retail giants. Walmart (WMT) stock jumped 5.1% after the mega-retailer reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for its second quarter. The company also reiterated its full-year guidance. This was particularly notable, given that operating income fell in Q2 amid an inventory glut and a shift by consumers toward necessities and away from higher-priced discretionary items.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Floor & Decor is filling a niche in the market and has big growth plans this decade. PubMatic faces risks common for small companies but has a large safety net deployed as it steals market share. Amazon's future contracted revenue is hitting an all-time high in its most profitable business...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Amazon's e-commerce business is grappling with inflation, but its industry-leading cloud segment is picking up the slack. Lemonade just delivered one of its best quarters ever, and it has unveiled a brand new machine-learning model. The Trade Desk alleviated concerns about slowing advertising spending in the second quarter by delivering...
Motley Fool

Global Self Storage Inc

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about SELF. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in SELF. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
Motley Fool

360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. 360 Finance Inc (QFIN -0.27%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

Stock-split euphoria has taken Wall Street by storm in 2022. EV maker Tesla, one of Wall Street's most widely held stocks, will soon be enacting a stock split. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, it's important to understand the ramifications of this split. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
