Springfield, MA

Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect. Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee. She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving...
Hampden Police reporting series of catalytic converter thefts in town

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden Police Department is reporting an uptick of catalytic converter thefts in town. Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. They added that the catalytic converters have been stolen and vehicles have been broken into during the early hours...
Springfield, MA
West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects. Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m. They added that the two...
Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall

MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
Investigators asking for public’s help in solving 2021 Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are still looking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 homicide in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of 500 Center Street around 1:30 a.m. on August 21 after receiving a report of shots fired.
