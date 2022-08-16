Read full article on original website
Stolen gun found after traffic stop while dispersing crowd at Riverfront Park in Springfield
Two men from Springfield were arrested after police conducted a traffic stop while clearing out Riverfront Park. Police are reminding the public that all city parks close at dusk.
No arrests yet in ‘unusual’ string of Springfield car break-ins over the weekend, police say
Many residents in the Springfield neighborhood of Liberty Heights woke up Sunday morning to find the windows of their cars smashed and items stolen from them, police reported. The Springfield Police detective’s unit is investigating the incident where 20 cars were broken into by having the windows smashed in and valuable items stolen.
Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect. Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee. She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving...
Hampden Police reporting series of catalytic converter thefts in town
HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden Police Department is reporting an uptick of catalytic converter thefts in town. Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. They added that the catalytic converters have been stolen and vehicles have been broken into during the early hours...
Springfield house fire displaces one person and four house cats
A house fire that apparently started in the basement and extended into the first and second floors of a home at 105 East Alford Street Saturday morning, drove the sole occupant and their pets from their home. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the...
Crash involving pedestrian on Memorial Ave in West Springfield
Members of the West Springfield fire were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Memorial Avenue Friday morning.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects. Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m. They added that the two...
27-year-old Loss Prevention Officer shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A Loss Prevention Officer suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
Two ghost guns, fentanyl, cocaine seized after traffic stop in Springfield
Police seized two ghost guns, trafficking weight in fentanyl, and crack-cocaine during a traffic stop in Springfield Thursday night.
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall
MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Police said four people were involved.
Scooter rider hospitalized after being struck by car in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in West Springfield. West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said emergency crews were called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Bresnahan Street just before 9 a.m. Friday after a man on an electric scooter was hit by a car.
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
Two shootings leave two injured in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pair of shootings in Hartford sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to police. The first occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as police responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who arrived seeking treatment. The victim was a man in his 40s, […]
Investigators asking for public’s help in solving 2021 Chicopee homicide
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are still looking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 homicide in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of 500 Center Street around 1:30 a.m. on August 21 after receiving a report of shots fired.
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
