Read full article on original website
Related
Palestine, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kaufman High School football team will have a game with Palestine High School on August 18, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ssnewstelegram.com
Wildcats battle Lindale in first scrimmage
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats welcomed the Lindale Eagles to Gerald Prim Stadium Friday night for their first scrimmage. Both teams battled hard throughout the game. This game also served as the first unofficial game for Brandon Faircloth as Sulphur Springs’ head coach. Though it wasn’t an official game, it...
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Jacksonville elementary school seeks return to normalcy post-pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texas students are heading back to the classroom, and said they are looking forward to a more normal year. Students walked toward the entrance of West Side Elementary in Jacksonville on Tuesday ready, and officilas said they are ready to get the first day of school started. “This is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Trinity Valley Community College president announces retirement
Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King, Ed.D announced his retirement from the college Monday. King will retire at the end of the spring semester following his 45th year of service to the institution. “After much thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, I have made the decision to retire at the...
messenger-news.com
Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief
LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
ketk.com
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Texas Teen Found
A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
cbs19.tv
City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings
One of those buildings being considered is the Tysen building. The City calling it a safety concern.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas
It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
Click2Houston.com
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
KLTV
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The jury has declared Cody Roberts to be not guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Trevor Lawson. Closing statements were made today in the capital murder trial for one of two suspects accused of a 2018 murder in Cherokee County. The capital...
Son of Tyler pastor arrested, accused of stealing from same couple as father
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was […]
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
Comments / 0