Shortened preseason presents dilemma for Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott acknowledges the cheers from fans as he leaves the field after the preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Mile High Stadium. Prescott was one of 16 NFL starting quarterbacks who did not play in their teams’ preseason games this week. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys just lost Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s not reflected in the standings because this was just the opening weekend of the preseason, but don’t be fooled into thinking these things don’t matter at all. The clock is ticking loudly on the NFC East champions.

This is the shortest preseason schedule Dallas has ever had (there was no preseason for anybody during the 2020 pandemic). The brilliance of the NFL lies in its ability to keep its fans wanting more. This is not even a consideration in the NBA, NHL or MLB, where fans would love for schedules (and season-ticket bills) to be reduced.