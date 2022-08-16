ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TaxBuzz

16 States Are Giving Residents Major Tax Rebates to Battle Inflation

16 U.S. states are giving residents major tax refunds and stimulus checks to battle inflation as prices on everything from gasoline to groceries continue to rise. Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 along party lines -- Republicans unanimously opposed the bill -- but none of the purported benefits of this new legislation have taken effect yet, meaning that Americans from coast to coast are still feeling the blistering effect of rising costs.
KCTV 5

North Kansas City prospect Edric Hill sets commitment date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School’s highly-coveted defensive lineman Edric Hill has set a commitment date. The four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman tweeted Wednesday morning that his commitment would be announced Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound North Kansas City Hornet...
POLITICO

Red states reap inflation bill's green benefits

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this week, passed without a single GOP vote. But red states are likely to see major benefits from its investments in clean energy — just as they have in the past — despite protests by their governors over the climate package.
