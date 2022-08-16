ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White's Contender Series 50 results: All five winners receive a UFC contract

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbO3F_0hJw6yng00

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 50 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

The fourth week of the sixth season saw 10 fighters compete for their shot at a UFC contract. When it was all said and done, White was impressed enough to grant entry to every winner.

This week, lightweights began and end the show with incredible knockouts. Nazim Sadykhov (10-1) put the finishing touch on Ahmad Hassanzada (6-2) in the third round to open the card, and in the feature bout, Esteban Ribovics (11-0) finished Thomas Paull (11-4) in the first round.

The only other finish of the event came in the penultimate bout, and it didn’t take long for it to occur. Claudio Ribeiro (10-2) dropped and finished Ivan Valenzuela (8-2) just 25 seconds into their middleweight bout with a hard left hand. The two fights that went to a decision were exciting bouts in which the competitors had a chance to show off a lot of their skills.

At the conclusion of the event, Dana White extended UFC contracts to all five winners. In addition to the fighters who finished their fights, Jose Johnson (15-7) and Hailey Cowan (7-2) won in judges’ decisions, but showed enough to earn a contract from the UFC boss.

The UFC Apex hosted Tuesday’s card, which streamed on ESPN+. The full results of Dana White’s Contender Series 50 include:

  • Esteban Ribovics def. Thomas Paull via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:30
  • Claudio Ribeiro def. Ivan Valenzuela via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:25
  • Jose Johnson def. Jack Cartwright via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Hailey Cowan def. Claudia Leite via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Nazim Sadykhov def. Ahmad Hassanzada via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 1:59

Continue reading below for more details about the event.

Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Sadykhov hurt his opponent early with a spinning kick to the body. He then took the fight to the ground and took top position, where he landed heavy ground and pound strikes. A nasty cut on Hassanzada was opened early, making this one a bloody fight quickly. Hassanzada managed to reverse position and unleash some offense of his own before the fighters stalled against the fence.

Striking exchanges were frequent early in the second round, with both fighters landing clean. Hassanzada went to his wrestling game, but was unable to keep Sadykhov on the mat for long. In the closing seconds, a hard shot to the body dropped Hassanzada.

The cageside doctor checked on Hassanzada between rounds, but the fight continued. Sadykhov came out firing hard strikes, sensing he could get a finish quickly. It didn’t come right away, but with three minutes remaining, Sadykhov found a home for a hard right hand to end the fight by knockout.

Result: Nazim Sadykhov def. Ahmad Hassanzada via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 1:59

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 50: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Ahmad Hassanzada (6-2), Nazim Sadykhov (10-1)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Hailey Cowan vs. Claudia Leite

The lone women’s bout of the evening began with a feel-out process on the feet before clinching against the cage, where Cowan looked to bring the fight to the ground. A cut was opened up over the right eye of Leite from a hard right elbow by Cowan as they jockeyed for position. The fight was paused so the doctor could take a closer look, but the fight continued. The remainder of the round was spent in space, with Cowan landing quick strikes as she moved around comfortably.

Leite was able to get the fight to the mat early in the second round. After facing initial resistance from Cowan, Leite found her way to the back and began looking for a rear-naked choke. They scrambled for position, and Leite locked in a deep arm triangle, but the tap would not come.

Leite looked to bring the fight back to the mat, but this time Cowan reversed an early takedown and began working from top position. After landing a few short ground and pound strikes, Cowan went for a submission, but was reversed. After securing top position, Leite began landing short strikes of her own. Cowan tried to scramble back to her feet in the closing seconds, but this one ended with Leite looking for a rear-naked choke at the horn.

Result: Hailey Cowan def. Claudia Leite via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 50: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Hailey Cowan (7-2), Claudia Leite (7-3)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Jack Cartwright vs. Jose Johnson

The fight started with a fast pace of quick exchanges, but Johnson slowed things down momentarily with a takedown. Cartwright scrambled and locked in a deep D’Arce choke, but Johnson remained calm and worked his way free. The positional scramble continued, but they eventually ended up back on the feet. Not much time was spent standing, but when they got back to the mat, this time Johnson scrambled to a favorable position. From full mount, Johnson landed heavy strikes until the round concluded.

Less than a minute into the round, Cartwright found the back of Johnson and looked for a rear-naked choke. He was unable to secure the attempt, but maintained top control. The position stalled and they were stood up, but Cartwright immediately shot back in for another takedown and the scrambles for position continued. Johnson threatened choke attempts when on top, but could not lock anything in deep and opted to look for strikes until the round ended.

Cartwright continued his aggressive approach to bring the fight to the canvas. After getting Johnson to the ground, he found himself on the receiving end of some hard elbows from the bottom. After scrambling again, Johnson locked in a triangle choke attempt and landed more elbows. A moment later, Cartwright attempted a kimura but ended up with Johnson on top in full mount landing more elbows.

Result: Jose Johnson def. Jack Cartwright via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 50: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Jack Cartwright (10-1), Jose Johnson (15-7)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Ivan Valenzuela

Ribeiro sized up Valenzuela for the first few seconds of the bout. A hard right leg kick spun Valenzuela around. Just as Valenzuela completed his spin and attempted to land a spinning backfist, a hard left punch from Ribeiro crushed his chin and he crashed to the canvas. Ribeiro won by knockout in less than half a minute.

Result: Claudio Ribeiro def. Ivan Valenzuela via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:25

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 50: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Claudio Ribeiro (10-2), Ivan Valenzuela (8-2)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Thomas Paull vs. Esteban Ribovics

The feature bout of the evening started off blazing as Ribovics unleashed hard strikes from the beginning, but Paull answered back with a few counters of his own. A low blow from Ribovics caused a brief pause in the action, but when the fight resumed, the action remained heavy. Ribovics continued his high-output offense and found home for a clean right hook that sent Paull to the ground. After a few follow-up punches, this one was all over.

Result: Esteban Ribovics def. Thomas Paull via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:30

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 50: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Thomas Paull (11-4), Esteban Ribovics (11-0)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Video: Max Holloway ‘knocked out’ for first time in UFC career, fans cry early stoppage

What does it take to knockout former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway?. About seven Gs, give or take a few hundred knots. That was a lesson the Hawaiian mixed martial arts (MMA) icon learned when he went airborne with the Navy Blue Angels earlier this week, complete with “Danger Zone” soundtrack by 80’s movie crooner, Kenny Loggins.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jack Cartwright
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Paulo Costa vows to retire 'old' Luke Rockhold during heated UFC 278 press conference

SALT LAKE CITY – UFC 278 co-main event competitors Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold directly relayed their intentions for one another at the pre-fight press conference. For Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), the pay-per-view event at Vivint Arena marks his first fight since UFC 239 in 2019. Just ahead of his return three years in the making, his opponent Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) vowed to send him away for good to put an exclamation point on their expletive-filled exchanges at Thursday’s pre-fight news conference.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Las Vegas#Combat#Mma#Ufc Apex
MMAmania.com

Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Esteban Ribovics Leads Parade of Five UFC Signees on Dana White’s Contender Series

Esteban Ribovics forced the issue, defense be damned. The undefeated Nova Uniao prospect booked his spot on the. Ultimate Fighting Championship roster, as he punched out Thomas Paull in the first round of their lightweight showcase during Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Paull (11-4) was cooked just 90 seconds into Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold recalls tougher spars vs. Islam Makhachev than Khabib: ‘No ‘55er works with me like this’

Islam Makhachev is regarded as Khabib Nurmagomedov 2.0 for a reason. Teammates at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, the two Lightweight smashers once worked closely with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold. While Nurmagomedov has since retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), Rockhold returns to action after a three-year layoff this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Makhachev fights for the vacant 155 pound title on Oct. 22, 2022, at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he was 'shocked' by UFC 278 matchup vs. Jose Aldo

SALT LAKE CITY – UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili was preparing to face all of the top names in the division, except one. Saturday at Vivint Arena, Dvalishvili (14-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) will step into the cage to face former UFC and WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The bantamweight bout sits in the middle of the UFC 278 main card, which airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy