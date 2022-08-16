Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Friday 8-19
Today’s show is brought to you by: Custom Pack, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, BG&S Transmission, Sealey Body Shop, Auto Glass Experts, Dent Source, and Regency Retirement Residence. Garage Sale: 708 North D Street in Fairfield, Saturday from 8 am - ? For sale: 1982 17’ Fishing Boat...
News Channel Nebraska
Rhonda Sue Hoselton
Hastings resident Rhonda Sue Hoselton, 61, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Major Dale Brandenburg officiating. There will be no burial at this time and there will be no visitation held. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
News Channel Nebraska
Deshler man sentenced for meth conviction following armed dispute at bar
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 61-year-old southeast Nebraska man will spend several years behind bars for a meth-related conviction following an armed dispute at a bar. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Robert D. Dankemeyer, of Deshler, was sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison following his federal conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Dankemeyer pleaded guilty on May 24. After he completes his prison sentence, Dankemeyer will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Police Sergeant graduates School of Police Staff and Command
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are congratulating one of their own as he returns from a high-level training school. Sergeant Jared Small recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command through Northwestern University. The school is a 10-week program hosted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Hutto, Texas. A news release says it offers upper-level instruction in 27 core areas including Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.
