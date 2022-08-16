ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tinybeans Atlanta

7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding

You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum

Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Most Instagrammable Restaurants In Atlanta

It’s true that Atlanta is no stranger to gorgeous…well, ANYTHING. A city with an eye popping skyline and even more to offer within the city, the restaurant scene is no exception! We have done the “hard” work of rounding up some of the most instagrammable restaurants throughout the city. Take a peek! and you’re bound to make reservations by the end of this article 😉.
ATLANTA, GA
styleblueprint.com

Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca

Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

Jazz Matters Returns to Atlanta This Friday At The Wrens Nest

The jazz festival may have passed but we still get to enjoy the tunes of jazz artists at the Jazz Matters concert. This summer concert will take place this Friday August 19 starting 7:30pm. This event launched seven years ago as an ode to jazz via concerts, outreach programs, and...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Gold Rush Festival: It will soon be here, better than before

The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival. Rumours ATL, an Atlanta group that recreates the sound of one of the most...
VILLA RICA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 18–21

Cost: $21–74 Details: The award-winning Mary Poppins musical returns to the Aurora Theatre for its opening weekend with Galen Crawley in the title role, a performance in 2014 that earned her the Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical Suzi Bass Award. With additional songs, rediscover the Disney classic with a performance that you can’t miss.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA

