Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco Examiner
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
San Francisco Examiner
Healthier options on the menu as California begins providing free meals for all students
Egg white breakfast wraps, vegetarian ramen, gumbo, glazed carrots and organic cheeseburgers aren’t just trendy restaurant offerings — they’re on some of the breakfast and lunch menus at California schools. With an influx of state and federal funding aimed at expanding access to school meals, California districts...
San Francisco Examiner
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO— The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
San Francisco Examiner
MANG & ESGR host 'Boss Lift' for employers
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Employers' Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) helps Montana Employers support and value the military service of their employees. The Montana National Guard along with ESGR, hosts 'Boss Lifts', which is a chance for employers to see some aspects of what citizen soldiers go through.
Comments / 0