California State

San Francisco Examiner

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO— The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

MANG & ESGR host 'Boss Lift' for employers

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Employers' Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) helps Montana Employers support and value the military service of their employees. The Montana National Guard along with ESGR, hosts 'Boss Lifts', which is a chance for employers to see some aspects of what citizen soldiers go through.
MONTANA STATE

