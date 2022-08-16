ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowley, MA

CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

'Suspicious' Lynn Woods fires blowing smoke into neighboring towns

LYNN - "Suspicious" fires burning in the Lynn Woods are sending smoke into surrounding cities and towns.The city of Salem let residents know Friday that they may have noticed smoke or odors because of the Lynn Woods brush fires. The Lynn Fire Department said low-lying smoke was blowing in the direction of Peabody and Salem overnight, and in the morning the winds shifted to send smoke toward West Lynn and Nahant."While we know the smoke is a nuisance and these fires are burning deep underground, it poses NO THREAT to any structures bordering the woods at this time," the department...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
HOPKINTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Kristin Kassner kicks off canvassing in Ipswich

IPSWICH — Last Sunday, local Democrats gathered at Gathr for an early morning canvassing launch. The launch – for Kristin Kassner – served as a brief meeting before supporters scurried off to complete various campaigning tasks across town. Kassner is the Democratic candidate for the position of...
IPSWICH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters: Revere house up in flames

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
REVERE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman drives vehicle through Massachusetts mall after getting confused

Officials say that a driver ended up on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. According to Braintree Police, on Thursday, at 11:45 a.m., Braintree Police Officers responded to the South Shore Plaza on a report of a vehicle that had driven inside of the mall. When officers arrived at 250 Granite Street, they located a late model Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of the mall. The driver, still seated inside of the vehicle, had stopped the vehicle on her own and bystanders were speaking with her.
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
theweektoday.com

Double fatal shooting reported in Onset

A double fatal shooting that “appears to be a murder-suicide” was reported in Onset earlier this evening, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Wareham Police contacted Massachusetts State Police around 5 p.m. on Friday, the district attorney’s office said in a statement, about a reported double fatal shooting. The incident preliminarily seems to be a murder-suicide, according to the district attorney’s office.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license

WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
WESTBOROUGH, MA

