Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Breakheart Reservation In Saugus Still Closed As Crews Battle Massive Brush Fire (PHOTOS)
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been closed for several days because of a multi-acre brush fire that has shown no signs of stopping. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) originally closed the park on Wednesday, Aug. 17 but has since extended the closure until Sunday, Aug. 21. While...
Tools and steel bars tossed from N.H. bridge onto traffic below
No injuries were reported after the items landed on I-293 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Multiple cars traveling on a New Hampshire interstate Thursday night were struck by several steel tools that appeared to be tossed from a bridge above. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. under the Queen City...
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
Hampton, NH Restaurants Hit Hard by Building Fire
The two restaurants damaged by Friday's fire on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach have severed their last meals of the summer. The three alarm smokey fire that started in the ceiling of the North Beach Bar & Grill after midnight spread to the Secret Spot restaurant, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. The Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop sustained heavy smoke damage.
WMUR.com
Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses
HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident
A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Fire breaks out at commercial building in North Reading
NORTH READING, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building in North Reading Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:27 a.m. at 20 Elm St. Firefighters determined the fire started on the rear loading dock and extended inside the building. First responders were able to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into Weymouth variety store
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say
The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
nbcboston.com
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the Littleton Road crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts...
Framingham Police Remove Individuals From Vacant House & Arrest Woman
FRAMINGHAM – On Wednesday morning, Framingham Police found a man and woman inside a vacant home on Irving Street in Framingham. The woman was arrested on warrants, said Police. Arrested at 9:21 a.m. on August 17, was Kaitkin R. Ciccarone, 24, with no known address. She was arrested on...
Comments / 0