Ipswich, MA

abingtonnews.org

Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant

Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
ABINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
NATICK, MA
Ipswich, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Ipswich, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Seacoast Current

Hampton, NH Restaurants Hit Hard by Building Fire

The two restaurants damaged by Friday's fire on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach have severed their last meals of the summer. The three alarm smokey fire that started in the ceiling of the North Beach Bar & Grill after midnight spread to the Secret Spot restaurant, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. The Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop sustained heavy smoke damage.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses

HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into Weymouth variety store

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police. Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store. The man...
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
MassLive.com

32-year-old woman found dead after diving into Charles River at John W. Weeks Bridge on Wednesday night, police say

The body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday night, the Massachusetts State Police Department said. On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., state police, Cambridge police and the Boston fire and police departments responded to a report of a woman diving into the Charles River and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, police said the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the Littleton Road crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts...
WESTFORD, MA

