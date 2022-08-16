Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast GuardAnita DurairajBoston, MA
Calamity Jane Had Nothing On Chris SaleIBWAABoston, MA
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: The Beautiful and the Damned
Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Summertime in Ipswich. Days of sorrow. No Chowderfest this October. Ipswich Lions Club won’t be doing it. And the air is thick with poison: Mosquito-spraying by the expert exterminators at Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC). Please...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
thelocalne.ws
Kristin Kassner kicks off canvassing in Ipswich
IPSWICH — Last Sunday, local Democrats gathered at Gathr for an early morning canvassing launch. The launch – for Kristin Kassner – served as a brief meeting before supporters scurried off to complete various campaigning tasks across town. Kassner is the Democratic candidate for the position of...
What does the summer drought mean for the fall foliage in New England?
BOSTON — Don’t be fooled by the browning lawns and the ongoing severe drought, the foliage in New England this fall will be “amazing,” but the beautiful colors might peak later than usual in some areas, a new forecast predicted. Northern regions and mountain areas won’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find animal tranquilizer mixed with drugs in Massachusetts that is resistant to Narcan
WORCESTER – The animal tranquilizer xylazine has been increasingly detected mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County, causing concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption
PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Comments / 0