ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Outsidah: The Beautiful and the Damned

Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Summertime in Ipswich. Days of sorrow. No Chowderfest this October. Ipswich Lions Club won’t be doing it. And the air is thick with poison: Mosquito-spraying by the expert exterminators at Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC). Please...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rowley, MA
Business
City
Rowley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Hamilton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
County
Essex County, MA
City
Wenham, MA
City
Topsfield, MA
City
Ipswich, MA
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
NATICK, MA
thelocalne.ws

Kristin Kassner kicks off canvassing in Ipswich

IPSWICH — Last Sunday, local Democrats gathered at Gathr for an early morning canvassing launch. The launch – for Kristin Kassner – served as a brief meeting before supporters scurried off to complete various campaigning tasks across town. Kassner is the Democratic candidate for the position of...
IPSWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Systems#Christmas Tree#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chickadee Hill Farm
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home destroyed in explosion that littered neighborhood with debris

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire was destroyed in an explosion that left a neighborhood littered with debris on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion at 14 School Street in Hampstead just after 7 a.m. found smoke and fire coming from a collapsed single-family home, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrie said in a joint news release.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy