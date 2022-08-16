ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Kristin Kassner kicks off canvassing in Ipswich

IPSWICH — Last Sunday, local Democrats gathered at Gathr for an early morning canvassing launch. The launch – for Kristin Kassner – served as a brief meeting before supporters scurried off to complete various campaigning tasks across town. Kassner is the Democratic candidate for the position of...
IPSWICH, MA
Outsidah: The Beautiful and the Damned

Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Summertime in Ipswich. Days of sorrow. No Chowderfest this October. Ipswich Lions Club won’t be doing it. And the air is thick with poison: Mosquito-spraying by the expert exterminators at Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC). Please...
IPSWICH, MA
Kansas to perform at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Harking back to an era when many bands were named after places — think Boston, Chicago and Alabama — Kansas is set to perform at this year’s Topsfield Fair. The 204th Topsfield Fair will run from Sept.r 30 to Oct. 10, 2022. “Everyone I...
TOPSFIELD, MA

